The Bijagós islands look like the perfect postcard from paradise. From the skies above, their complexity is fully revealed: islands, creeks, mangroves, islets, sandy bays and more than 20 settlements on 87 islands. Dolphins, hippos, manatees and sea turtles inhabit the waters, and the mangroves are important breeding grounds for migratory birds.

Protected by swift tides, treacherous sandbanks and the Unesco heritage fund, the Bijagós, a matriarchal people, eluded Portuguese control until the 1930s. Their rites and ceremonies remain largely hidden from visitors, conducted far away from the beaches in the heart of the forests.

You need to bring either time or money, as transport to and between the islands is either difficult or pricey. Life swings to the rhythm of the tide, as does the availability of boats – and mind the stingrays lurking in the water.

