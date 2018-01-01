Welcome to Mytilini Town

Lesvos’ port and capital, Mytilini is a lively student town with great eating and drinking options, plus eclectic churches and grand 19th-century mansions and museums. Indeed, its remarkable Teriade Museum boasts paintings by Picasso, Chagall and Matisse, along with home-grown painter Theophilos. In fact, the island is known in equal parts for its poets and painters and for its olive oil and ouzo.

