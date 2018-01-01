Koufonisia’s star is on the rise; it is becoming a fashionable island for in-the-know visitors and is referred to by locals as ‘the Mykonos of the Small Cyclades’.

It’s made up of three main islands, two of which, Kato Koufonisi and Keros, are uninhabited. The three cover a total of 26 sq km. You’ll arrive at the populated, low-lying Ano Koufonisi. It sees a flash-flood of tourism each summer season thanks to its superb beaches, good hotels and chic restaurants, and it welcomes a growing number of summer high-speed ferries from other Cycladic islands. The main street is a joy to wander along.

Still, the island retains its low-key charm, and a substantial fishing fleet sustains a thriving local community outside the fleeting summer season.

