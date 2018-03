Welcome to Iraklia

Iraklia is only 19 sq km in area, a little Aegean gem dozing in the sun. Dump the party gear and spurn the nightlife, the sightseeing and the souvenir shops. Instead, brace yourself for a serene and quiet life, and Iraklia will not disappoint. Only in July and August will you have to share the idyll with like-minded others.

