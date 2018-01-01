Welcome to Hora (Amorgos)
The old capital of Hora sparkles like a snowdrift across its rocky ridge. It’s capped by a 13th-century kastro and guarded by windmills that stand sentinel on the surrounding cliffs. There’s a veneer of sophistication, not least in the handful of fashionable bars and stores that enhance Hora’s appeal without eroding its timelessness. The main activity here is wandering, amply rewarded with beautiful village settings around each corner.
The bus stop is on a small square at the edge of town, where there’s also car parking. There’s an ATM next to a minimarket right at the entrance to Hora; the village also has a post office.
