Donousa is the wonderfully out-on-a-limb island where you stop bothering about which day it is. In late July and August the island can be swamped by holidaymaking Greeks and sun-seeking northern Europeans, but out of season be prepared to linger – quietly.

Stavros is Donousa’s main settlement and port. It's a cluster of whitewashed buildings around a handsome church, overlooking the ferry quay and a small sandy bay. Little has changed here over the years. There’s an excellent beach, which also serves as a thoroughfare for foot traffic to a clutch of homes, rental rooms and a taverna on the far side of the sands.

For active types, Donousa offers up plenty to do, with good walking trails and attractive beaches.

