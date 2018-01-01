Welcome to Agia Galini

Agia Galini is an erstwhile picturesque fishing village where package tourism and overdevelopment have diluted much of the original charm. With ageing hotels and restaurants clinging densely to a steep hillside and hemmed in by cliffs, small beaches and a fishing harbour, the town can feel claustrophobic in high season, but it definitely has its charms at other times. It's a convenient base for visits to Phaestos, Agia Triada and the remote beaches west of here. The town all but shuts down in winter.