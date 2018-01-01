Welcome to Anogia

Perched aside Mt Psiloritis, 37km southwest of Iraklio, Anogia has a legacy of rebellious spirit and determination to express its undiluted Cretan character. During WWII, it was a centre of resistance and suffered heavily for it. The Nazis burned down the town and massacred all the men in retaliation for their role in sheltering Allied troops and aiding in the kidnapping of a Nazi general.

Anogia is also famous for its stirring music and has spawned many of Crete’s best-known musicians such as Nikos Xylouris. Locals cling to time-honoured traditions and it’s not rare to see men gossiping in the kafeneia dressed in traditional black shirts with baggy pants tucked into black boots. Elderly women, meanwhile, keep busy flogging traditional woven blankets and embroidered textiles. Though beautiful and well-priced, not all are actually produced locally, so caveat emptor.

Far from the crowds, the connoisseur will find tucked away in the mountainous region of Rethymno the old ways of Cretan production. Our friendly local guide will pick you up from your hotel or closest accessible point towards your hotel for our vehicle. We will get informed on the specific itinerary and we will first visit Margarites village. In Margarites we'll start off with a crash course in Cretan pottery, and then proceed to the traditional mountain village of Axos, where some of the most beautiful textiles are still being made. The tour will end in the village of Anogia, where the men still wear the time-honored black dress and knee-high leather boots.  
