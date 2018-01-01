Welcome to Anogia
Anogia is also famous for its stirring music and has spawned many of Crete’s best-known musicians such as Nikos Xylouris. Locals cling to time-honoured traditions and it’s not rare to see men gossiping in the kafeneia dressed in traditional black shirts with baggy pants tucked into black boots. Elderly women, meanwhile, keep busy flogging traditional woven blankets and embroidered textiles. Though beautiful and well-priced, not all are actually produced locally, so caveat emptor.
Top experiences in Anogia
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Anogia activities
Private Tour: Exploring Rethymnon and Villages
Far from the crowds, the connoisseur will find tucked away in the mountainous region of Rethymno the old ways of Cretan production. Our friendly local guide will pick you up from your hotel or closest accessible point towards your hotel for our vehicle. We will get informed on the specific itinerary and we will first visit Margarites village. In Margarites we’ll start off with a crash course in Cretan pottery, and then proceed to the traditional mountain village of Axos, where some of the most beautiful textiles are still being made. The tour will end in the village of Anogia, where the men still wear the time-honored black dress and knee-high leather boots. You can enjoy lunch will at the villages of Anogia or Drosia, at your own expense.