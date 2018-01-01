Private Tour: Exploring Rethymnon and Villages

Far from the crowds, the connoisseur will find tucked away in the mountainous region of Rethymno the old ways of Cretan production. Our friendly local guide will pick you up from your hotel or closest accessible point towards your hotel for our vehicle. We will get informed on the specific itinerary and we will first visit Margarites village. In Margarites we’ll start off with a crash course in Cretan pottery, and then proceed to the traditional mountain village of Axos, where some of the most beautiful textiles are still being made. The tour will end in the village of Anogia, where the men still wear the time-honored black dress and knee-high leather boots. You can enjoy lunch will at the villages of Anogia or Drosia, at your own expense.