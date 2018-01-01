Welcome to Aegiali

Aegiali is Amorgos’ second port and sees fewer yachts and a bit more of the holidaymaker scene. It's a vibrant village with plenty going on. A sweep of sand lines the inner edge of the bay on which the village stands. The lovely villages of Langada and Tholaria, easily visible from Aegiali, nestle amid the craggy slopes above the town, each about 3km away. The two are linked to each other, and to Aegiali, by a signposted 9km circular path that takes 2½ to three hours to walk.