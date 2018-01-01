Welcome to Vichy

Cradled in a bend in the Allier River, Vichy has plenty of belle-époque sparkle. During the heyday of this Auvergne spa town, visitors flocked to sip its reputedly healing waters and plunge into thermal springs. Vichy has kept its reputation as a health retreat, helped along by the reputation of the cosmetic brand named for the town, which prides itself on using local mineral water in products.

