Welcome to Vichy
Cradled in a bend in the Allier River, Vichy has plenty of belle-époque sparkle. During the heyday of this Auvergne spa town, visitors flocked to sip its reputedly healing waters and plunge into thermal springs. Vichy has kept its reputation as a health retreat, helped along by the reputation of the cosmetic brand named for the town, which prides itself on using local mineral water in products.
Tree-lined boulevards laid out in the 19th century, and art-deco buildings such as the Opéra de Vichy, add to the town’s nostalgic feel. Among Vichy's turn-of-the-century mansions and riverside parks, there’s a rich seam of confectionery shops, which grew around the industry for the town’s signature sweetie, the pastille de Vichy. As a result, there are plenty of opportunities to be marvellously unhealthy right in the midst of this whimsical wellness capital.
