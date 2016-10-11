Welcome to Montauban

Bastides (fortified towns) litter the landscape of southwest France. Montauban, nestled on the banks of the Tarn River, is a fine example: founded in 1144, it is southern France's second-oldest bastide (the oldest is Mont-de-Marsan).

In the historic upper town, all roads lead to place Nationale, hemmed in on every side by arcaded walkways and tall pink buildings. The town was badly battered during both the Hundred Years' War and the Wars of Religion, and famously withstood an 86-day siege imposed by Louis XIII in 1621, during which the defenders resorted to eating horses, rats and dogs to survive. Encircling Montauban's distinguished centre are busy main roads and less-than-inspiring urban sprawl.

