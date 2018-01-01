Welcome to Southeast Dorset

With its string of glittering bays and towering rock formations, the southeast of Dorset can claim the county's most beautiful shores. Also known as the 'Isle' of Purbeck (although it's a peninsula), it's the start of the Jurassic Coast, and the scenery and geology, especially around Lulworth Cove, make swimming irresistible and hiking memorable. The hinterland harbours the immense, fairytale ruins of Corfe Castle, while Wareham sheds light on the mysterious figure of Lawrence of Arabia.