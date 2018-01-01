Welcome to Avebury
2-Day Cotswolds, Bath and Oxford Small-Group Tour from London
Leave the hustle and bustle of London behind for two lovely days in the picturesque English countryside. This two-day tour takes you to the Cotswolds, Bath and Oxford. Day 1: Your first destination is Wiltshire, a rural county of small villages and scenic landscapes, perfect for a relaxing day in the country. Visit the three stone circles of Avebury, the lesser-known sister of Stonehenge. Stop by the Marlborough White Horse, which is a hill figure, cut in the ground in 1804 by school pupils and the Abbey house, which was once home to the Talbot family. Then head to the village of Lacock, the setting for many TV and film productions, including Pride and Prejudice and the Harry Potter films. Your guide will then take you to the city of Bath, famous for its Georgian architecture, where you will see the city’s renowned Roman Baths. You'll have enough free time there to explore the town and grab lunch. (at owns expense) Take a deep breath of the hot steam and feel a bit like the Romans felt 2000 years ago. Your first day ends in Cirencester, a small market town in the heart of the Cotswolds, where you’ll stay the night in your choice of either a 3-star bed and breakfast or 3-star hotel. Your guide will recommend you some local restaurants, where you can enjoy your dinner (at own expense).Day 2:After breakfast (included), explore more of the Cotswolds. Visit Bibury, a village that typifies the region’; Stow-on-the Wold, a small market town; and Bampton, better known as Downton Village where scenes from the hit Downton Abbey TV series are filmed.Last but not least, make your way to Oxford and discover the charming college courtyards and winding alleys. Harry Potter fans may recognize a few places used in the films! Head back to London with a new appreciation for the English countryside.
Small-Group Day Trip to Salisbury, Stonehenge and Avebury from London
The spectacular and ancient Kingdom of Wessex is our destination as we pass beautiful villages of thatch and flint while taking the back roads through Woodford Valley before arriving at the prehistoric monument of Stonehenge. Here, your guide will share mysteries, theories and facts of this enigmatic site, and will enlighten you about the different building periods, the stones’ alignments and the people who worshipped here. Take time to absorb the powerful monument, before continuing to other Stone Age sites in the area. Board our comfortable mini-coach and travel along the chalk countryside of Wiltshire and visit one of the oldest sites in England, Old Sarum, where the Iron Age hill fort bears witness to layers of British history. Learn from your expert guide how every culture from the Celts to the Normans has left their mark on this impressive and primeval site. Take a guided tour of the 11th-century castle and take in the spectacular views down the Avon Valley before continuing on your tour. After a short drive, arrive at the magnificent 13th-century Salisbury Cathedral, featuring one of the tallest spires in the country. Discover one of the oldest working clocks in Europe and the country’s best preserved original copy of the major constitution from 1215, the Magna Carta. Take time to explore the city and have lunch in one of the nearby restaurants (own expense). Go inside the 5,500-year-old Neolithic burial chamber of West Kennet Long Barrow and see the remains of the ancient people who once lived there. You will be stunned by the area’s landscape, including Silbury Hill – one of Europe's tallest prehistoric structures. Finally, visit the stone circles at Avebury. Sixteen times larger than Stonehenge, this historic location features more than 100 standing stones and a circumference so large that the village of Avebury fits inside! Explore the ancient stones and quaint village, with its thatched cottages and pub, before returning to London.
Stonehenge and Avebury Day Tour from London
After our central London pickups, we depart for the medieval village of Avebury. Avebury was built and amended over many centuries from about 2850 BC to 2200 BC and is ringed by the largest stone circle in the world. Upon arrival, your tour manager will take you on a walking tour before leaving you for free time to explore this picturesque and historic area.At approximately 1:30pm, the group will walk up the hillside to West Kennet Long Barrow, a 5000 year old Neolithic burial tomb. You will be taken to the burial side where your guide will take you into the burial chambers and bring its fascinating history alive.At 3pm, we will arrive at Stonehenge where fast track entry is included. Audio guides are included and available in numerous languages which will give you an in-depth knowledge of the site. You are able to walk around at leisure and at your own pace whilst listening to the audio. You can also enjoy the new £27m visitor centre where you can even view a 5,500 year-old man and enter the Neolithic Houses to discover the tools and objects used in Neolithic life. We will depart Stonehenge and head back to central London for an expected arrival time of 7pm.
Stonehenge Special Access Evening Tour from London
After our central London pickups we head off to Wiltshire, where our first stop will be the medieval village of Avebury. Avebury is ringed by the largest stone circle in the world and the product of Neolithic man. You will have free time to explore this picturesque and historic area.The group will then walk up the hillside to West Kennet Long Barrow, a 5000 year old Neolithic burial tomb. You will be taken to the burial site and given lots of information about it history by your tour manger. Then depart for Stonehenge where you will be given special access to the Stone Circle when the site is closed to the general public. The tour will last an hour and is guided by a local expert who will explain the history of the ancient site. After our special access tour of Stonehenge we head back to London.
Small Group Bath Avebury and Lacock Full-Day Tour from London
Meet at 9am for your departure at 9:15am from the Greenline Coach Terminal, on an air-conditioned coach, you will head west out of London through the county of Wiltshire to our first stop of the day, the ancient Roman Spa town of Bath. This city has been inhabited for around 2000 years. There’s Roman baths, Georgian architecture, and a gorgeous abbey to see. It’s a fascinating town to explore, so you'll have plenty of time to wander around at your own pace. After lunch, you'll travel deeper into rural Wiltshire to Lacock village, famous for its picturesque streets, historic buildings, and role as a television and film location. With your local, professional guide, you'll learn about, Abbey, in the heart of the village has its own woodland grounds, and is a quirky country house of fascinating architectural styles. Your final stop of the day is at the pretty village of Avebury. Here you can wander amidst the largest prehistoric stone circle in the world. You return to London in the early evening, approximately 7:30pm, then dropped off at your original departure point..
Salisbury, Stonehenge, and Avebury in One Day from Salisbury
The full-day tour starts at 9am from Salisbury train station or Central Car Park Coach Park in Salisbury.It begins in the Medieval Cathedral City with all of its history and mystique where you enjoy a tour of the City before spending an hour at the Cathedral taking in the tallest spire and the Magna Carta (subject to opening times) before departing at 10.15am for a brief stop at Old Sarum, the original City of Salisbury. This Iron Age settlement became Salisbury after visits from Saxons, Danes, Vikings and Normans. Old Sarum offers wonderful views over the City and the surrounding landscape. This is where King John had his garrisons in the early 1200s before the barons rose up against the King which resulted in the Magna Carta being sealed in 1215.You will depart Old Sarum at approx. 10.40am and follow a narrow riverside road through a picturesque valley with its own history to tell. Here you can take in the many thatched cottages and begin to learn the history that surrounds Stonehenge.Arriving at Stonehenge at 11.10am you will spend two hours experiencing the new visitor centre and the Ancient Stones before heading to Avebury.En route to Avebury you will see the Alton Barnes White Horse (a large chalk carving in the hillside) before passing through Lockeridge (where the Sarcen stones originate that form part of Stonehenge & Avebury). You will also see Silbury hill, the largest manmade mound in Europe and the West Kennet longbarrow (an ancient Neolithic burial mound). If time & weather permit you will walk to the site and actually enter the burial mound.At 2.15pm you arrive at Avebury where your guide will walk you over the site. Here you will try your hand at divining for spiritual leylines.Leaving Avebury at 4.30pm you begin your return journey to Salisbury train station, Central Coach Park or a local hotel (if you are staying overnight). The tour will be completed at 5.30pm.