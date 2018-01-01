Welcome to Al Quseir

Far removed from the resort clamour of the rest of the Red Sea coast, the historic city of Al Quseir is a muddle of colourful and creaky coral-block architecture dating from the Ottoman era that sadly is bypassed by most tourists. This charmingly sleepy seaside town has a history stretching back to Pharaonic times, when it was the main port for boats heading south to the fabled East African kingdom of Punt. Although little remains from this earliest era, strolling through Al Quseir’s photogenic old streets – backed by the battered ramparts of its Ottoman fortress and speckled with the domed tombs of various holy men who died en route to or from Mecca – provides a fascinating glimpse into this region before tourism took over.

Your representative will pick you up at 11.00am from your hotel in Hurghada and accompany you to Al Quseir. The drive takes approx. 1 hour 15 minutes. Al Quseir is the oldest part of Egypt and also was the first port in front of the Red Sea. When you arrive you will be taken to the Eco Camp where your guide will be waiting to welcome you. There you will have some time to discover the area. You will then be given snorkeling equipment after which you will be taken to the 2 best areas for snorkeling to enjoy the amazing reef with its beautiful colored fish and discover the turtles that swim around the reef. When you have finished your snorkeling you will be taken back to the Eco Camp to enjoy a traditional Egyptian lunch which consists of the most fabulous fresh produce. After enjoying your lunch you will have the opportunity to go and explore the Desert where you can do some walking and also see the interesting plants that grow in their natural habitat of the Desert. You will then journey back to the Eco Camp to enjoy some time to relax and meditate under the most beautiful star filled sky. When you have relaxed and enjoyed your time under the stars you will be driven back to your hotel in Hurghada.
