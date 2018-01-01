9-Hour Snorkeling and Meditation Tour Hurghada

Your representative will pick you up at 11.00am from your hotel in Hurghada and accompany you to Al Quseir. The drive takes approx. 1 hour 15 minutes. Al Quseir is the oldest part of Egypt and also was the first port in front of the Red Sea. When you arrive you will be taken to the Eco Camp where your guide will be waiting to welcome you. There you will have some time to discover the area. You will then be given snorkeling equipment after which you will be taken to the 2 best areas for snorkeling to enjoy the amazing reef with its beautiful colored fish and discover the turtles that swim around the reef. When you have finished your snorkeling you will be taken back to the Eco Camp to enjoy a traditional Egyptian lunch which consists of the most fabulous fresh produce. After enjoying your lunch you will have the opportunity to go and explore the Desert where you can do some walking and also see the interesting plants that grow in their natural habitat of the Desert. You will then journey back to the Eco Camp to enjoy some time to relax and meditate under the most beautiful star filled sky. When you have relaxed and enjoyed your time under the stars you will be driven back to your hotel in Hurghada.