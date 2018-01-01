Welcome to Qena
Located in Upper Egypt Luxor has been described as the world’s biggest open air museum. Nowadays it has been elevated to the status of Governorate, though it is still classified as being in the province of Qena. It has a population of round about 230,000, most of who are employed in tourism somehow, though there are many who are employed in agriculture and commerce. It is one of the most popular destinations in Egypt, being one of those places that you must see. Because of this almost every tourist company has an office somewhere in the town.At 4am you will be driven from Dahab to Sharm el Sheikh Airport. After 1 hour 40 minute flight you will arrive to Luxor airport at 6:30am.First of all visit the Valley of the Kings (The Great, Noble Necropolis of Millions of Years of Pharaoh), then move to the Factory of Statues before visiting the Mortuary Temple of Queen Hatshepsut. You will then have lunch. After lunch visit the Papyrus Institute, Karnak Temples (The complex contains a group of Temples. A 20m high, mud brick enclosure wall, surrounded all of these buildings). At 5pm you will depart to Luxor Airport and take the flight Luxor-Sharm el Sheikh, arrive at 08:40pm. You will be transported to Dahab and arrive approximately at 9:40pm.
Holy Family Tour in Egypt
Day 1: Arrival Cairo our guid meet and assist you at Cairo International Airport and then he will escort you to the hotel Day 2: Pyramids and Cairo you will visit Giza Plateau to visit one of the seven wonders of the ancient world, the Great Pyramids of Cheops, Chefren and Mykerinus, famous Sphinx, Egyptian Museum,and Islamic Cairo Day 3: Tel Basta & Belbis start the Holy Family Journey in Egypt, your first stop will be at the town of Babastis, there Jesus gushed forth a spring of water to drink, you will visit the holy well, then you will visit Belbeis They rested there in the shade of a tree which came to be called, “The Virgin Mary’s Day 4: you will enjoy the trip to Sakha You will visit Virgin Mary Church, . Also you will see the foot print of Jesus Christ. Then transfer to Samanoud where the holy family crossed the River Nile to the city of Samanoud Day 5: visit Wadi Natroun a desert area said to have been blessed by the Christ. The Holy Family crossed the western branch of the river Nile (Rosetta branch) to the south to Wadi AL-Natrun. According to tradition the Virgin Mary and her son the child Jesus Christ, hid in that valley during their trip to Egypt, and Jesus Christ blessed the four directions of the valley. Day 6: visit Cairo churches, start by the Hanging Church and St. Sergius, and St. George as well as the Fortress of Babylon in Old Cairo, transfer to Mostorod to see virgin Mary Church Day 7: Cairo to Minya Tour you will enjoy The holy Family Trip to South Egypt. The Holy Family moved to the south in a boat on the River Nile at a place where the church of Holy virgin Mary now lies at Maadi. The Holy Family travelled in a boat on the Nile from this place towards the south (Upper Egypt). You will transfer South to EL Minya about 3 hours, arrive El Minya, see the beautiful church hewn out of the cliff beside the river at Gabal Al-Teir in Minya. Day 8: Minya – Dandara – Luxor Breakfast at your hotel in Minya and continue the route of the Holy family by visiting The White Monastery, . Enjoy your trip to the Monastery of Al Muharraq in Assiut It was built around the area where the Holy Family remained just over 6 months. Their time was spent mainly in a cave which became, in the Coptic era, the altar of the Church of Virgin Mary. End of Holy family route, continue your way to Luxor about 05 hours driving, in the way you will stop at Danadara Temple in Qena, Day 9: Luxor Nile Cruise Tours Embarkation Before lunch-Visit Temeples OF East Bank DAY 10 Visit West Bank,Afternoon Sail TO Edfu Via Esna - Overnight AT Edfu Day11 Visit Temple OF Edfu-Sail TO KOM-OMBO-Visit Temple OF KOM-OMBO- Sail TO Aswan Day12 Visit Philae Temple & High Dam Day13 Check Out After Breakfast Day 14: Cairo Optional Excursions Day 15: Cairo – Fly Back Home
10-Night Luxury Spa Nile Cruise from Cairo
Day 1Once you arrive at Cairo International Airport, you will be met by your concierge and escorted through customs procedures. Once you reach your hotel you will enjoy a free evening before you stay overnight at the luxury hotel.Day 2 Imagine going back in time and being part of the construction of the ancient Pyramids of Giza. You will also have the opportunity to see The Egyptian Museum, which is packed with legendary treasures and what makes it even more unique is that it stands on the edges of Tahrir Square. After a full day of sightseeing you will deserve some leisure time at the hotel where you will stay overnight.Day 3 - Cairo / Aswan This morning you will take a flight to Aswan. Your concierge will transfer you to Cairo Airport and when you arrive in Aswan you will be escorted to your luxury cruise boat.Following embarkation and lunch, visit the Nubian Museum by motor boat. Dinner. Overnight on board in Aswan Day 4 Sail to Kom Ombo, Breakfast, then visit the twin temple of Kom Ombo. One side of the temple is dedicated to the Crocodile God Sob God of Fertility. The other side is dedicated to the Falcon God Haroeis "Horus", the Elder. Sail back to Aswan, then enjoy some time in the spa, followed by lunch. In the afternoon, visit the high Dam and Philae Temple, then relax again in the spa. In the evening, enjoy a cocktail reception and dinner. Overnight on board in AswanDay 5Sail to Edfu. After breakfast, enjoy time in the spa, then have lunch. In the afternoon, visit the Temple of Edfu, then sail to Esna. Dinner/Overnight on board in Esna Day 6 Sail to Luxor and have breakfast and spa time on board. After lunch, visit Karnak temple and Luxor Museum. Spa time, then dinner. Overnight on board in Luxor.Day 7 Transfer to the West Bank, Visit Valley of the Kings, King Tut's tomb, Ramses followed by a visit to The temple of Madinat Habu, Dier El Madina. Stop at the Colossus of Memnon. Sail to Qena, have lunch and spend some more time in the spa. Visit The temple of Dendara, dedicated to Hathor, Goddess of Music, love and joy. Dinner.Overnight on board in QenaDay 8Visit the Temple of Abydos, dedicated to God Osiris. Sail to Luxor, then have lunch and relax in the spa. Later in the afternoon, visit Luxor Temple. Dinner. Overnight in LuxorDay 9 Disembarkation at Luxor. Transfer to airport for a short flight back to Cairo. Day free at leisure. Perhaps you can enjoy hotel facilities. Day 10Day free at Leisure, or book an optional tour with your guide. Overnight at hotel.Day 11 After breakfast you will be escorted to Cairo International Airport for your flight to your home destination.