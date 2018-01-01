Holy Family Tour in Egypt

Day 1: Arrival Cairo our guid meet and assist you at Cairo International Airport and then he will escort you to the hotel Day 2: Pyramids and Cairo you will visit Giza Plateau to visit one of the seven wonders of the ancient world, the Great Pyramids of Cheops, Chefren and Mykerinus, famous Sphinx, Egyptian Museum,and Islamic Cairo Day 3: Tel Basta & Belbis start the Holy Family Journey in Egypt, your first stop will be at the town of Babastis, there Jesus gushed forth a spring of water to drink, you will visit the holy well, then you will visit Belbeis They rested there in the shade of a tree which came to be called, “The Virgin Mary’s Day 4: you will enjoy the trip to Sakha You will visit Virgin Mary Church, . Also you will see the foot print of Jesus Christ. Then transfer to Samanoud where the holy family crossed the River Nile to the city of Samanoud Day 5: visit Wadi Natroun a desert area said to have been blessed by the Christ. The Holy Family crossed the western branch of the river Nile (Rosetta branch) to the south to Wadi AL-Natrun. According to tradition the Virgin Mary and her son the child Jesus Christ, hid in that valley during their trip to Egypt, and Jesus Christ blessed the four directions of the valley. Day 6: visit Cairo churches, start by the Hanging Church and St. Sergius, and St. George as well as the Fortress of Babylon in Old Cairo, transfer to Mostorod to see virgin Mary Church Day 7: Cairo to Minya Tour you will enjoy The holy Family Trip to South Egypt. The Holy Family moved to the south in a boat on the River Nile at a place where the church of Holy virgin Mary now lies at Maadi. The Holy Family travelled in a boat on the Nile from this place towards the south (Upper Egypt). You will transfer South to EL Minya about 3 hours, arrive El Minya, see the beautiful church hewn out of the cliff beside the river at Gabal Al-Teir in Minya. Day 8: Minya – Dandara – Luxor Breakfast at your hotel in Minya and continue the route of the Holy family by visiting The White Monastery, . Enjoy your trip to the Monastery of Al Muharraq in Assiut It was built around the area where the Holy Family remained just over 6 months. Their time was spent mainly in a cave which became, in the Coptic era, the altar of the Church of Virgin Mary. End of Holy family route, continue your way to Luxor about 05 hours driving, in the way you will stop at Danadara Temple in Qena, Day 9: Luxor Nile Cruise Tours Embarkation Before lunch-Visit Temeples OF East Bank DAY 10 Visit West Bank,Afternoon Sail TO Edfu Via Esna - Overnight AT Edfu Day11 Visit Temple OF Edfu-Sail TO KOM-OMBO-Visit Temple OF KOM-OMBO- Sail TO Aswan Day12 Visit Philae Temple & High Dam Day13 Check Out After Breakfast Day 14: Cairo Optional Excursions Day 15: Cairo – Fly Back Home