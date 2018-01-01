Welcome to Beni Suef

Beni Suef is a provincial capital and a major transport hub between Cairo and Luxor, and the Red Sea and Al Fayoum. From antiquity until at least the 16th century, it was famous for its linen. In the 19th century, it was still sufficiently important (at least in the textile trade) to have an American consulate, but there is now little to capture the traveller’s interest beyond the sight of a provincial city at work.