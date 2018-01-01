Welcome to Beni Hasan

The necropolis of Beni Hasan occupies a range of east-bank limestone cliffs some 20km south of Minya. It is a superb and important location and has the added attraction of a rest house, although these days it is only occasionally open for drinks; you should bring your own water and food. Most tombs date from the 11th and 12th dynasties (2125–1795 BC), the 39 upper tombs belonging to nomarchs (local governors). Many remain unfinished and only four are currently open to visitors, but they are well worth the trouble of visiting for the fascinating glimpse they provide of the daily life and political tensions of the period.

