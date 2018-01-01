Welcome to Sidi Abdel Rahman
The gorgeous beaches of Sidi Abdel Rahman are the raison d’être for this growing resort hamlet, and with charter flights between Europe and nearby El Alamein (23km east), development is likely to continue. Several resorts take prime position on the sparkling waters and white sands of the Mediterranean and are the major draw – though there is little else to see or do here.
