Private El Alamein War Cemetery Day Tour from Cairo

The day begins at 7:30am when your personal guide collects you from your hotel in Cairo or Giza. Relax on the 3-hour journey to the coast in private, deluxe, air-conditioned vehicle. When you arrive at the town of El Alamein, begin your tour with a visit to the El Alamein War Museum. Modern, digital displays explain the history of the North African campaign and put the battle into context. Relics of World War II, including tanks and artillery used during the battle, are displayed around the grounds. Next, you'll visit the war cemetery. Here lie the graves of more than 7,000 Allied soldiers, from the many nations that made up the Commonwealth: 815 of them remain unidentified. At the entrance, the Alamein Memorial commemorates Allied soldiers who died in battle in the Middle East and have no known grave; further in, the Alamein Cremation Memorial pays tribute to those whose remains were cremated in accordance with their faith. After you've explored this stark and powerful necropolis, you'll drive back to El Alamein. Relax over an included local lunch and beach for cup of hours enjoying the turquoise color of the sea in one of the resorts , before you return to Cairo, arriving at your hotel around 7:30pm.