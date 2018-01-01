Welcome to El Alamein
Much cheerier are the fine sands and heavenly water of the nearby beaches. Finding a place to access the sea is easier if you’re staying at one of the local resorts, but there are a few places where independent travellers can get in the water.
Private El Alamein War Cemetery Day Tour from Cairo
The day begins at 7:30am when your personal guide collects you from your hotel in Cairo or Giza. Relax on the 3-hour journey to the coast in private, deluxe, air-conditioned vehicle. When you arrive at the town of El Alamein, begin your tour with a visit to the El Alamein War Museum. Modern, digital displays explain the history of the North African campaign and put the battle into context. Relics of World War II, including tanks and artillery used during the battle, are displayed around the grounds. Next, you'll visit the war cemetery. Here lie the graves of more than 7,000 Allied soldiers, from the many nations that made up the Commonwealth: 815 of them remain unidentified. At the entrance, the Alamein Memorial commemorates Allied soldiers who died in battle in the Middle East and have no known grave; further in, the Alamein Cremation Memorial pays tribute to those whose remains were cremated in accordance with their faith. After you've explored this stark and powerful necropolis, you'll drive back to El Alamein. Relax over an included local lunch and beach for cup of hours enjoying the turquoise color of the sea in one of the resorts , before you return to Cairo, arriving at your hotel around 7:30pm.
El Alamein day tour in Egypt with private guide and private transportation
Spend a day in El Alamein city to explore the place where the WW II took place, with private guide & private car. In the early morning your Guide will pick you from your hotel in Cairo or Giza or Alexandria to have a day trips in El Alamein City .This unique trip will give you the chance to visit amazing places .During this day trip you'll visit War Museum in El-Alamein and the tombs of the Commonwealth. You'll also have the chance Visit the battle field of the Second World War After finishing your tour , your guide will get you back again to your hotel holding many unforgettable memories for a very special day .
2 days in Alexandria El Alamein and Wadi El Natrun
Day 1Start your private tour at 7am when your qualified, professional tour guide will pick you up to get on your private, modern, a/c van and start your trip to Alexandria (about 3 hours) where you will visit the following sites: Catacombs of Kom El Shoqqafa Pompey's pillar Ruins of Serapis temple Fort of Qaitbay (ancient site of lighthouse Pharos) New library of Alexandria National museum of Alexandria Montazah gardens and palaces Then you will check in into your hotel and spend the night thereDay 2Start at 7am to head for El Alamein (about 90 minutes) and visit one of the cemeteries (commonwealth, Italian or German) , as well as the military museum of El Alamein where you will see very interesting artifacts and description of the famous battle of El Alamein.Then you will start you trip to Wadi El Natrun (about 2 hours). It is famous for its ancient Coptic Orthodox monasteries as Christian monasticism started in Egypt. In ancient times the area was famous for Natrun salt that was used for mummification. there still 9 lakes of salt.In Wadi El Natrun you will visit Monastery of al-Baramus Monastery of Anba Bishoy Monastery of the Syrians Later you will move back to Cairo and your hotel.