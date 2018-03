Welcome to Tadjoura

Nestled in the shadow of the green Goda Mountains with the bright-blue sea lapping at its doorstep, Tadjoura is a picturesque little place. With its palm trees, whitewashed houses and numerous mosques, it has an Arabian feel to it. There’s little to do here besides stroll around and soak up the atmosphere, but it’s a great place to spend a few hours before heading to Plage des Sables Blancs or Obock.