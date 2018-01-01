Welcome to Goda Mountains

Northwest of the Gulf of Tadjoura, the Goda Mountains rise to a height of 1750m and are a spectacular natural oddity. This area shelters one of the rare speckles of green on Djibouti’s parched map, like a giant oasis – a real relief after the scorched desert landscapes. A few Afar villages are scattered around and merit at least a couple of days of your time to soak up their charm. It won’t be long before you’re smitten by the region’s mellow tranquillity and laid-back lifestyle. For outdoorsy types, this area offers ample hiking opportunities.