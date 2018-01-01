Welcome to Parque Nacional Volcán Turrialba

Before 2015, Volcán Turrialba's last major eruption was in 1866. At the time of research the 3328m volcano was very active, having erupted multiple times in 2017; the park was closed and the capital put on high alert in the same year. Smoke could be seen in the distance, the smell of sulfur in nearby towns was reported in local news and volcanic-ash advisories were issued. The park remained closed at research time and no information about when it may reopen was available. Warning signs forbade visitors from driving further than 8km shy of the summit. The exclusion zone may be larger or smaller during your visit. Check with locals before you attempt to drive on the volcano and note that the best place to see it may be from afar. Views are best in the mornings, before the clouds pass over.