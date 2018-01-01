Welcome to Parque Nacional Volcán Poás

Just 37km north of Alajuela by a winding and scenic road is Parque Nacional Volcán Poás, the home of a 2704m active volcano. Violent eruptions hadn't taken place for more than 60 years when rumblings began in 2014; there were further significant eruptions in April and June 2017, and at the time of research the park was closed due to these events.

