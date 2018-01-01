Welcome to Parque Nacional Volcán Poás
Just 37km north of Alajuela by a winding and scenic road is Parque Nacional Volcán Poás, the home of a 2704m active volcano. Violent eruptions hadn't taken place for more than 60 years when rumblings began in 2014; there were further significant eruptions in April and June 2017, and at the time of research the park was closed due to these events.
In previous years it was possible to peer into the crater, measuring 1.3km across and 300m deep, and watch the steaming, bubbling cauldron belch sulfurous mud and water hundreds of meters into the air. This may be possible again in future, but for now the best place to view Poás is from afar, in the scenic, uncluttered countryside. At research time the volcano was smoking – a spectacular sight. The best time to see it is early in the morning, ideally before the clouds creep in around noon.