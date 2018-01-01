Welcome to Grecia
Top experiences in Grecia
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Grecia activities
Doka Coffee Tour, Grecia and Sarchi Day Trip from San Jose
Immerse yourself in authentic Costa Rican culture on a guided tour through Doka coffee plantation. Witness the professionals at work as they cultivate, harvest and roast coffee beans to perfection, before enjoying your aromatic coffee and buffet lunch. After lunch, admire the tropical landscape and sugar cane plantations as you arrive in the town of Grecia. Renowned for its famous steel church of the Lady of Mercy, Grecia is rich in architectural beauty. The church is made entirely of pre-fabricated metal plates which have been painted red. A rare sight, and a must-see while in Costa Rica. The magic of this tour continues with a visit to the country's artisan town of Sarchi, where the famous oxcarts are built. You will have the opportunity to tour the fascinating factories and watch how the carts are constructed. Splendidly decorated in various sizes, these oxcarts are treasured for their unique beauty. The carts were once used to transport coffee beans over the mountains to the coast, and you won't want to leave Costa Rica without one!
Doka Coffee Plantation, Grecia and Sarchi Oxcart Factory Tour from San Jose
This tour will take you three cultural visits. First you will traverse the city of Alajuela and head into the mountains. Here you will visit Doka Coffee Estate (one of the largest coffee and sugar cane plantations in Costa Rica), where you will be treated to an extensive coffee tour. Your journey then moves on to the picturesque town of Grecia, where you will see its famous metal church. You will make a final stop at the town of Sarchi, known as the birthplace of Costa Rica’s artisans. Here you will get to admire the works of the local craftsmen, including the traditional ox cart. Lunch is included in the tour.
Coffee Tour Grecia and Sarchi from San José
Coffee Tour combined with a visit to the picturesques towns of Grecia and Sarchí.Join us for a combination of tradition and authentic Costa Rican culture. Making the real Coffee Tour, learn how do experts have kept a tradition to produce the best coffee in Costa Rica. Learn about the careful cultivation, harvesting, roasting and careful process. We also enjoy the different flavors and aromas of coffee in the lunch buffet. And as if this were not enough, you also have the opportunity to join the wonderful world of butterflies and learn how these individuals have very different meanings in the history of the cultures of humanity. Also learn about the cultivation of sugarcane and see an old sugar mill in operation. Greece and its famous temple cash will be the next stop in Sarchi and finally, in their factories carts, discover the history and tradition was cast as tenacious roots in the work of our ancestors. Meet the ongoing effort that has enabled people of this region preserve their traditions alive and grow in their families keeping and using the legacy for the Costa Rican visitors.
Made In San Jose Adventurous Shopping Tour: Waterfalls, Coffee, Colonial Towns
If your perfect day in Costa Rica includes coffee, tropical rainforests, spectacular waterfalls, plenty of wildlife, a bit of shopping, and a delicious dinner, then you’ll love this full-day San Jose adventure! We’ll start our San Jose tour by driving up into the mountains of Barva de Heredia. Colonised by Spain in 1561, this town is home to many quaint and charming colonial homes. In the centre of town is the lovely Central Park, with a gorgeous white stucco church. The church and the central plaza around it have been declared national monuments, along with the many old buildings and houses in the area. The town is also surrounded by vast coffee plantations, and coffee cultivation is the town’s main industry. As well, the town boasts excellent artisans and craftsmen. We’ll then drive through many picturesque towns on the fertile slopes of the extinct Barva Volcano in the lush Central Valley. At the top of the mountains, we’ll cross the continental divide to visit a series of waterfalls, as well as a cloud forest and rainforest. You’ll get to take the hiking trails to discover an aviary with numerous species of birds, insect exhibit, serpentarium and butterfly observatory, plus animals like capuchin (white-faced) monkeys, black-handed spider monkeys, hummingbirds, jaguars, pumas, ocelots and margays. After this adventure walk, we’ll visit a 100-year-old coffee plantation. Here we’ll have a typical lunch before taking a coffee tour. You’ll also be able to buy their coffee to take back home with you if you wish. We’ll then head to the picturesque town of Grecia, which has the distinction of being one of the cleanest towns in Central America. It’s also an important agricultural hub, where sugarcane is grown and harvested and is known for its unique gothic-style metal church, coloured in a deep, dark red. We’ll continue to Sarchi, a key artisan town best known for the vibrant oxcarts made here — in fact, the largest and oldest oxcart factory in San Jose is in Sarchi. Oxcarts were used to transport coffee beans and other goods to markets and ports, and oxcarts were often the sole means of transportation for families in the 1800s. Today, they’re often used as decorations, elegantly carved and hand-painted in bright colours. If you find yourself in love with the carts, you can even buy one straight from the factory to take home with you — talk about a unique souvenir!After all that exploring and shopping, we’ll drive back to San Jose, where you can enjoy a gourmet dinner with wine at one of our favourite restaurants in Escazu, also known as the city of witches.