Welcome to Zhèngdìng

Its streets littered with temple remains, the once walled town of Zhèngdìng (正定) is an appetising – albeit incomplete – slice of old China. From atop Zhèngdìng’s reconstructed South Gate, you can see the silhouettes of four distinct pagodas jutting above the sleepy town. Affectionately known as the town of ‘nine buildings, four pagodas, eight great temples and 24 golden archways’, Zhèngdìng has tragically lost many of its standout buildings and archways (Píngyáo, it isn’t), but enough remains to lend the place an air of faded grandeur. And in Lóngxīng Temple, Zhèngdìng can lay claim to having one of the finest temples in northern China.

