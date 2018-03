Welcome to Shíjiāzhuāng

An archetypal Chinese city and the provincial capital of Héběi, Shíjiāzhuāng (石家庄) is a frantic, prosperous and sprawling railway-junction settlement with little sense of history. It does, however, make a comfortable base from which to explore gems such as Zhèngdìng, Cāngyán Shān and Yújiācūn.