Welcome to Copiapó

With its pleasing climate, a leafy main plaza and many historic buildings, you may find yourself oddly comfortable amid the milling miners and down-to-business pace of Copiapó. However it's not really worth stopping for long unless you're heading to the remote mountains near the Argentine border, especially the breathtaking Parque Nacional Nevado Tres Cruces, Laguna Verde and Ojos del Salado, the highest active volcano in the world.

