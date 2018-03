Welcome to Puerto Naos

One of La Palma's two tourism centres (Los Cancajos, on the east coast, is the other), Puerto Naos is a town that exists almost solely for tourists. Huddled around a rounded bay and protected on either side by tall cliffs, the town makes a good base for sunlovers who want easy access to the north and interior. Unfortunately the surrounding banana groves are increasingly being cultivated under plastic greenhouses, which are somewhat of an eyesore.