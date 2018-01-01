Welcome to Fuencaliente
Top experiences in Fuencaliente
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Fuencaliente activities
1-Day Rustic Tour from Marcos y Cordero to Charco Azul in La Palma
Enjoy a wonderful walking tour that will bring you closer to one of the most special and important resources of the island of La Palma, the water. This adventure starts on a 4x4 vehicle that will take you through a forest track to the Northeast side of the island and arrive at a beautiful place of extensive vegetation, and different rustic roads that will take you to a section of 13 tunnels built for the transfer of water through a channel inside the mountain.With helmets and the help of lanterns you will cross the tunnels with natural windows to the immense gully, accompanied by the sound of the water until you reach the water springs of Marcos y Cordero. You will return by the same path to get back on the 4×4 vehicle and go towards Los Tilos forest. This forest is one of the most important laurel forests of the Canary Islands. It is an ecosystem inherited from the Tertiary Period and has been declared a Core Area of the World Biosphere Reserves. After this visit, you will go to the natural pools of Charco Azul, awarded among the best natural pools in the Canary Islands, and even in Spain. There you will have the chance to have something to eat and even take a bath. This route takes place on Fridays and a pick-up service is offered from 2 main points: The Hotel Princes in Fuencaliente at 08:15, and the Tourist Information Office of Los Cancajos at 09:00. The tour finishes at 17:00 – 17:30 hours approximately.
Speleology Tour in Cueva de Las Palomas in La Palma
The volcanic tube of Cueva de Las Palomas, also known as ‘The volcanic tube of Todoque’, is a lava tube located between the towns of Las Manchas and Todoque in Los Llanos de Aridane locality. It has been declared as a place of natural interest by UNESCO, and as a natural monument by the Government of the Canary Islands, making it part of the Canary Network of Protected Natural Spaces. The Cueva de Las Palomas cave was formed as a result of the volcanic eruption of San Juan Volcano in 1949. It has more than 10 openings that provide natural light at different points of the route, being some of these former fumaroles through which there were lava and hot sulphurous gases leaking during the formation of the tube. The tube’s dimension is around 3 meters wide per 560 meters length approximately. Its scientific interest is eminently geological and is increased by its biological importance since it hosts a peculiar fauna of invertebrates. Take this chance to admire this incredible and unique lava tube in La Palma. For that, a pick-up service it is offered from the following points of the island: Hotel La Palma & Teneguía Princess in Fuencaliente at 9:00 (Fridays only). Los Cancajos Tourist Information Office at 09:15. Puerto Naos Tourism Information Office at 09:30. Please note this activity requires a minimum of 2 people to be carried out. Get into an exciting caving tour of natural interest by UNESCO in La Palma. You will learn the secrets that Cueva de las Palomas hides. You will be lead by an expert guide.
4,5-Hour Tour on Mountain Bike in Fuencaliente
Fuencaliente is a municipality located in the south of La Palma and its name comes from a source of medicinal-thermal waters in the area. Legend has it that the waters of this spring cured skin diseases. The territory of Fuencaliente has been devastated several times by volcanic eruptions, in fact, the last one occurred in Spain, was the Teneguía volcano in 1971. Many areas in Fuencaliente have been protected, like the Natural Park of Cumbre Vieja, the Natural Volcanoes Reserve of Fuencaliente, the Protected Landscape of Tamanca and the site of scientific interest of the Salinas de Fuencaliente (salt evaporation ponds). This tour starts at the Tourist Information Office of Fuencaliente. Once there you will begin to feel the ‘strength’ of the volcanoes. In direction towards Cumbre Nueva, you will pass through its forest dark tracks and then descend to the coast while enjoying the magnificent views of the volcanic landscape, vineyards and the breathtaking views of the rest of the Canary Islands in the horizon. When you get to the coast, you will visit the old lighthouse of Fuencaliente and the salt ponds, declared as site of cultural interest, where you will also find a restaurant-cafeteria and have a rest. The total distance of the tour is 21 km approximately, and lasts around 4 hours and a half, with medium difficulty. In order to enjoy this activity to the top, you can have access to a Mountain bike or an E-bike. Magnificent views of the volcanic landscape of La Palma. You will have at your disposal an MTB or an E-bike, according to your level of energy. You will be able to get close to the Teneguía volcano.
Visit Bodegas Teneguía winery in La Palma
Discover Bodegas Teneguía, as you go through its doors, and see how it’s made some of best quality wines in the Canary Islands. Learn the historical importance of this winery and vine-growing in the town of Fuencaliente, a place worth visiting You will get to know the secret behind the quality of naturally-made sweet wines made with grapes from the centenary Malvasía type vines. As you walk through the facilities, you will visit one of the corridors where you will find oak barrels at both sides and original 1945’s concrete vats. You will go along the reception, de-stemming, and grape-pressing area. The last stop will be the bottling area, that leads to the tasting and Sales Point, where you will find the winery’s range of wines available. Besides, you will see the very interesting details of the building, and its back-in-time innovative architecture on the Islands, and many other surprises. These facilities have more than 70 years of history within. Here, tradition and up-to-date techniques blend to make delicious types of wines. Get to know the complete transformation process of grapes into the most emblematic and awarded wines of the Canary Islands. Watch the old and interesting instruments used in winemaking, like the scale where harvesters’ vehicles are weighted.