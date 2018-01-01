4,5-Hour Tour on Mountain Bike in Fuencaliente

Fuencaliente is a municipality located in the south of La Palma and its name comes from a source of medicinal-thermal waters in the area. Legend has it that the waters of this spring cured skin diseases. The territory of Fuencaliente has been devastated several times by volcanic eruptions, in fact, the last one occurred in Spain, was the Teneguía volcano in 1971. Many areas in Fuencaliente have been protected, like the Natural Park of Cumbre Vieja, the Natural Volcanoes Reserve of Fuencaliente, the Protected Landscape of Tamanca and the site of scientific interest of the Salinas de Fuencaliente (salt evaporation ponds). This tour starts at the Tourist Information Office of Fuencaliente. Once there you will begin to feel the ‘strength’ of the volcanoes. In direction towards Cumbre Nueva, you will pass through its forest dark tracks and then descend to the coast while enjoying the magnificent views of the volcanic landscape, vineyards and the breathtaking views of the rest of the Canary Islands in the horizon. When you get to the coast, you will visit the old lighthouse of Fuencaliente and the salt ponds, declared as site of cultural interest, where you will also find a restaurant-cafeteria and have a rest. The total distance of the tour is 21 km approximately, and lasts around 4 hours and a half, with medium difficulty. In order to enjoy this activity to the top, you can have access to a Mountain bike or an E-bike. Magnificent views of the volcanic landscape of La Palma. You will have at your disposal an MTB or an E-bike, according to your level of energy. You will be able to get close to the Teneguía volcano.