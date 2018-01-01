Welcome to Windsor
At the end of the highway on the southwestern tip of Ontario (across the river from Detroit, USA) this once booming center for trade and manufacturing has seen better days. That may change when the Gordie Howe International Bridge opens in 2020, increasing the volume of trade and speed of passage over the border.
For the moment, Windsor's empty facades bear the scars of decline. The upside? Cheap real estate, adjacency to the US and proximity to Lake Erie are slowly luring city slickers looking for a change of pace.
Not a showstopper, Windsor is an interesting urban curiosity for those who want to see a small multicultural town in flux. There's great Lebanese food east of downtown, and homely Italian cuisine a little further south, making a stopover a tasty journey before heading on to the US.
