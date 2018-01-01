Welcome to Hamilton
Top experiences in Hamilton
Hamilton activities
Niagara Falls tour with Skylon Tower
This popular tour includes a complimentary pick up from most downtown Toronto hotels before your tour starts from one of our professional drivers and licensed guides. Our guides and drivers are experienced, knowledgeable and offer a truly unique tour sharing with you the amazing history and fascinating facts about the area. Departure begins are 9 am as we journey around Lake Ontario passing the famous credit river, the green and luscious city of Hamilton, St. Catherine’s, and the Welland Canal leading into Niagara Falls.Your tour guide will orient you with the falls and then you will have free time to explore. Experience the best views of Niagara Falls from atop the Skylon tower, included in the price.After a fun and adventure filled day at the falls, return back with your tour group along the Niagara Parkway. On this route, you will have the opportunity to take pictures and learn about the rich history of the war of 1812, Whirlpool Rapids, Laura Secord’s homestead, Sir Adam Beck power stations, the Floral Clock, Queenston Heights, Mackenzie House, the smallest church in the world, and the historic Fort George.VIP tours offers small and intimate group sizes and the perk of bypassing long lineups on busy days. Last but not least, we take you to Niagara-on-the-Lake where you have more free time in this authentic, historic town. There’s much to do in this quaint town while you witness the breathtaking view of Lake Ontario. Take a ride on a horse and cartridge, enjoy a leisurely walk with a coffee or try some of Canada’s best ice cream!Before we take you back to Toronto, we will stop at a local winery to sample some of Ontario’s finest wines.
Air Taxi and Tour from Niagara - Toronto Including Ground Transport from Niagara Hotels
After a hotel pickup in Niagara, travel to Niagara District Airport in Niagara-on-the-Lake for an air taxi and tour to Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, also known as the Toronto Island Airport. On this exciting air-taxi ride, experience the power of iconic Niagara Falls and the engineering marvel of the Welland Canal — all within the comfy confines of a charter airplane. This scenic, narrated airplane tour soars over the Niagara region. Learn about the history of Niagara-on-the-Lake and the centuries-old Fort George and Fort Niagara. Follow the shoreline of Lake Ontario, past the Niagara Escarpment and the Burlington Skyway, and over Hamilton, Oakville, and Mississauga — before arriving at Toronto Island Airport.This package includes ground transportation from Niagara hotels to the Niagara District Airport, an air taxi for two from Niagara to Toronto, and an air tour of Niagara Falls.Flight times are flexible. This tour flies all day and departs at a time that is suitable to almost any schedule.Please Note: Between one and three passengers are required per trip. Weight Restrictions: The total combined weight of all passengers and all baggage is not to exceed 275 kilograms (600 pounds). Baggage Restrictions: Please call to confirm baggage weight and dimensions.
Low Cost Private Transfer From Lester B Pearson International Airport to Hamilton City - One Way
Enjoy the luxury of a private driver who brings you safely to Hamilton. Avoid the stress of waiting in lines and the hassle of public transportation. Do not worry about finding your way to the taxi’s while carrying a big luggage as your private driver will be waiting for you in the arrival terminal holding a sign with your name on it. The driver will monitor your flight in case of delay. Once you arrived he will assist with your luggage and lead you to the car. After you and the driver double-checked the destination you provided us with he will take you straight to your destination in Hamilton. While driving you can enjoy the rural and urban areas of Hamilton and might pass by the famous Dundurn Castle or the Bayfront Park. To guarantee that no problems will occur we ask you to provide us with your flight number and the address of destination in Hamilton. With these details your private driver will monitor your flight and make sure to be there when you arrive. We will supply you with a travel voucher that you can present to your private driver.
One-Way Private Transfer: from Toronto Pearson Airport to McMaster University and Hamilton City
Looking a professional, customer focused driver with the Luxury car and experience driving within the greater Toronto area, Travel in a private luxury Vehicle.Toronto Pearson International Airport to McMaster University and Hamilton city and all Accommodation. Our professional chauffeurs will make sure that your travel is safe and comfortable, punctually, confidentially and in great style. Simplify the whole process by scheduling a private vehicle with a professional chauffeur. Just purchase, confirm, and meet the driver. It’s that simple. And with the choice of a 5-person luxury vehicle, it’s easy to include friends and family. Up to Five medium size suitcases and three carry on bags is allowed. After leaving the baggage claim area, look for your professional chauffeur who will be holding a personalized placard. Your driver will ensure you a safe and pleasant ride with friendly and punctual service. He/she will assist you with your belongings and provide a comfortable ride to your desired location.
Private Tour and Transfer from Niagara Falls to Hamilton International Airport
After pickup from your hotel in Niagara Falls, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Canada or Niagara Falls, Buffalo, New York, your driver/guide will take you down the exquisite Niagara Parkway and offer you a final viewing of the Niagara Gorge, the Rainbow, Bridal Veil and Horseshoe Falls. Stop along the way for photo opportunities or a few selfies. Then climb Murray Hill, travel through the Fallsview Hotel District and view the Brink of the Falls and the cascading Niagara River. Next, head down Victoria Avenue and Clifton Hill and then off to John C Munro International Airport in Hamilton, Ontario for your flight home. During this 2-hour transfer and tour, your driver will answer all of your questions about the attractions, wineries, dining and things that you have done during your stay with us. There is something for everyone in Niagara Falls. Niagara is the most dynamic four-season destination in the world. Whether it be the spectacle and wonder of the Falls itself, the fine dining, a special day or night out on the town, Niagara's great shopping, or a visit to one of the attractions, you will bring back some special memories.
Private Tour and Transfer from Hamilton International Airport to Niagara Falls
After your airport pickup from John C Munro International Airport in Hamilton, Ontario, you will travel to the Niagara Region. Your driver/guide will take you down the exquisite Niagara Parkway and offer you your first fantastic view of the Niagara Gorge, the Rainbow, Bridal Veil and Horseshoe Falls. Stop along the way for photo opportunities. Then climb Murray Hill, travel through the Fallsview Hotel District and view the Brink of the Falls and the cascading Niagara River. Next, head down Victoria Avenue and Clifton Hill and onto your hotel in Niagara Falls, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Canada or Niagara Fall, Buffalo, New York. During this 2-hour transfer and tour, your driver will answer all of your questions about attractions, wineries, dining and things to do. There is something for everyone in Niagara Falls. Niagara is the most dynamic four-season destination in the world. Whether it be the spectacle and wonder of the Falls itself, the smell of ripening grapes, fine dining, a day or night out on the town, shopping, or a visit to one of the attractions, you can rest assured that you'll find exactly what you are looking for.