Welcome to Sydney

The second-biggest city in Nova Scotia and the only real city on Cape Breton Island, Sydney is the embattled core of the island's collapsed industrial belt. The now-closed steel mill and coal mines were the region's largest employers and now the city feels a bit empty, but there are some lovely older houses, especially in the North End residential areas where most of the B&Bs are found. Overall, the city is well serviced and you get more bang for your buck staying here as a base to explore Louisbourg and the Cabot Trail than you would in more scenic areas.

Top experiences in Sydney

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $36.39

Image for

Sydney activities

$194.66 Outdoor Activities

Newcastle Tandem Skydive

Self-drive approximately 1-hour 40-minutes by road to Belmont from Sydney or approximately 30-minutes from Newcastle. Upon arrival, you will be given a full safety briefing from the professional and highly experienced instructors. Board the plane and prepare for takeoff as you feel your excitement building! See views over the coast, the hinterland and lakes, as the aircraft reaches optimum altitude. Then, soar weightlessly through the open air! Feel the exhilaration as you free fall for up to one minute at speeds of more than 130 mph (220 kph). With the pull of the safety ripcord, your parachute will open and allow you to float through the air.
See More Activities
Sydney photo credits