Welcome to Inuvik

Inuvik, a few dozen kilometers from the mouth of the Mackenzie River, was founded in 1955 as an administrative post to replace the inconveniently located Aklavik. With its rainbow-colored rows of houses and warren of above-ground heated pipes, this close-knit community still feels like a work in progress. During the summer's constant daylight, lots of visitors arrive in search of Arctic adventure via the rugged, awesome 737km Dempster Hwy from the Yukon.