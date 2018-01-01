Nature - People - Oceanic Pleasures in Cameroon

Day 1: Arrival in Yaoundé.You are scooped up from the airport, welcomed and transferred to your hotel. Dinner and overnight at Meumi Palace Hotel. Day 2: Yaoundé- Mefou National Park- Ebogo City tour of the capital of Cameroon, and departure to the Mefou National Park to visit primates (gorillas, chimpanzees, and several species of monkey) in a semi-natural park. Continuation to the Ebogo for a canoe trip in the Nyong River, which leads to the discovery of the oldest tree in the world. Dinner and overnight in the village hotel. Day 3: Ebogo- Nkolandom Today you're free to relax in the village after breakfast, before we drive to Nkolandom after visiting the city of Ebolowa on the way. Here, we will visit the touristic center of Nkolandom and overnight in hotel. Day 4: Nkolandom- Nyabesan- Nkoelon After breakfast, we will drive to Nyabesan and visit the electric dam of Memvele. We'll continue through the park of Campo Maan to village Nkoelon for overnight in auberge. Day 5: Nkoelon- Kribi After breakfast, we will depart to Campo Beach. We will visit the city and continue on to Ebodje where we'll visit the site of Marine tortoises. Next, we will drive to Kribi via the sea port, and overnight at hotel Polygones. Day 6: Kribi Today we will enjoy the sea side resort of Kribi the whole day; leisure at the beach, and visit the lobe waterfalls. Dinner and overnight at hotel Polygones Day 7: Kribi- Yaoundé Drive to Yaoundé, shopping at the handicraft center before being transferred to the airport for your return flight. End of tour.**We strongly urge booking at least two weeks in advance to guarantee your spot in the description.