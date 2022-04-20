Eastern Cameroon
Cameroon's remote east is wild and untamed. Populated by Baka people but seldom visited by travellers, it's very much a destination for those with plenty of time and the stamina to back up an appetite for adventure. There's little infrastructure and travel throughout is slow and rugged, with dense green forest and red-laterite earth roads. The rainforest national parks are the main attraction, along with routes into the Central African Republic and Congo.
Explore Eastern Cameroon
0