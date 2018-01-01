Welcome to Maroua

Red and brown streets of sand run like dry riverbeds between rounded beige buildings while a cast of Fulani and Chadians in robes of sky blue, electric purple and blood red populate the chaos. This is Maroua, Cameroon's northernmost major town and its best base for exploring the extreme North Province, particularly the Mandara Mountains, as well as a good place to plan border crossings into Nigeria and Chad.