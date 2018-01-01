HORSE-RIDING PICNIC

One day picnic on a horse back in the outskirts of Albena. A real day off in the nature around Albena. This is a one day riding trail in the green Batova forest valley just outside the village of Kranevo and Albena resort. Do you enjoy outdoor activities? Are you ready for an adventure in the beautiful nature? Our horse riding day is made for you then. Albena resort lies beneath a hill and next to the forest of Baltata, a part of which is declared a protected area. It is also called Batova reserve after the Batova river, in the valley of which it grows. It includes the coastline from Albena to Golden Sands resort. In the morning we meet the horses together with our riding guides. We start our tour from the horse riding base in Kranevo and ride along the coast till we reach Batova forest. Our tour continues along the green forest until we reach the open fields and meadows. The open area is as created for gallop. We ride the long trail to trot and soon we reach the hilly area outside Kantardzhievo and Rogachevo villages with open fields where we have a beautiful panorama view of the Blac Sea coast. To watch and explore this part of the Batova valley is a real outdoor nature adventure. We ride further in the forest until we reach our picnic spot. Here we have a relaxing time with some tasty food. After lunch we ride down the hills and back to the riding base in Kranevo. Riding hours: 5-6 hrs. Transfer to Kranevo: We will take you from your hotel in the area whether it is in Varna, Golden Sands or Albena.