Welcome to Tsarevo

Spread lazily over two small peninsulas jutting out into the Black Sea, Tsarevo is a quiet, elegant little town, once a popular holiday spot for the Bulgarian royal family. Called Vasiliko until 1934, it was renamed Tsarevo (‘royal place’) in honour of Tsar Boris III; the communists then renamed it Michurin (after a Soviet botanist) in 1950, and it reverted once again in 1991. The centre, on the larger, northern peninsula, has a calm, affluent atmosphere and feels more like a real town than some of Tsarevo’s seaside-resort neighbours.