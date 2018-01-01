Welcome to Sveti Konstantin

Sveti Konstantin is a small, sedate beach resort about 9km northeast of Varna, with hotels attractively spaced out among parkland. Established in 1946 under the name of Druzhba (Friendship), it was later renamed Sveti Konstantin i Elena, but is now more commonly known simply as Sveti Konstantin. It’s less commercial than the other resorts and has long been popular with older holidaymakers; it still has a number of ‘rest homes’ for retired civil servants and trade-union members, and the resort is famous for its therapeutic mineral waters and health treatments.