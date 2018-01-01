Welcome to Sinemorets

If you have your own transport, tiny Sinemorets, with its two lovely white beaches, is a relaxing place to leave the crowds behind. The natural attractions haven't escaped the attention of the developers, sadly, but despite the presence of several modern hotels near the main beach, the atmosphere of remote, slow-paced village life remains. Sinemorets lies within the boundaries of the Strandzha Nature Park and hiking trails lead from just outside the town into the park.