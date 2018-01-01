Welcome to Pomorie

Like neighbouring Nesebâr, Pomorie sits on a narrow peninsula, and until it was ravaged by fire in 1906 it was almost as picturesque. There, however, the similarities end. The old town centre, situated on the far eastern end of the peninsula, has a lazy charm, and there's a pleasant and usually not very crowded beach. Pomorie is very much a Bulgarian resort and is almost entirely bypassed by foreign tourists.

