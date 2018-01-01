Welcome to Pomorie
Like neighbouring Nesebâr, Pomorie sits on a narrow peninsula, and until it was ravaged by fire in 1906 it was almost as picturesque. There, however, the similarities end. The old town centre, situated on the far eastern end of the peninsula, has a lazy charm, and there's a pleasant and usually not very crowded beach. Pomorie is very much a Bulgarian resort and is almost entirely bypassed by foreign tourists.
Pomorie Lake, to the north, is a saline coastal lagoon where sea salt is produced and medicinal mud is extracted. The lake is also an important sanctuary for birds, including terns, avocets and stilts. The NGO Green Balkans (www.greenbalkans.org) is active in species conservation here and operates a visitor centre to educate the public on the lake's flora and fauna.
Top experiences in Pomorie
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.