We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Full-Day Tour to the Black Sea, Constanta and Balchik from Bucharest
In the morning we travel towards Constanta for a short panoramic tour and a visit to the Navy Museum. The building, which houses big part of the historical patrimony of the Navy, it is itself declared a historical monument. The exhibition of the museum is organized in four sections: ancient, medieval, modern and contemporary eras.After that we continue our tour heading towards Bulgaria’s town Balchik situated on the seashore. The greatest landmark of Balchik – the Palace – has remained from the period of the Romanian occupation. The Palace was the former summer residence of the Romanian Queen Maria Alexandrina Victoria De Edinburgh (1875 – 1938). The residence was constructed in 1924. The palace complex consists of a number of residential villas, a smoking hall, a wine cellar, a power station, a monastery, a holy spring, a chapel and many other buildings, as well as most notably a park that is today a state-run botanical garden. It was in 1940. In a glass jar in a chapel in Balchik on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast rested the heart of Queen Marie of Romania. It was her last wish before she died. She had loved Balchik.Late in the evening we return to Bucharest.
7-Day Private Tour to Romania and Bulgaria from Bucharest
Day 1: In the morning transfer from Bucharest to Targoviste. You will visit the former royal residence at Targoviste where Vlad Tepes ruled and the military unit in Targoviste where the former dictator Nicolae Ceausescu was judged and executed in 1989.Depart from Targoviste for the drive to the regions of Prahova Valley and Brasov, which are two of the most beautiful regions of Romania! You will get to visit Peles Castle a former royal residence and an architectural jewel. Overnight in Brasov Day 2: After breakfast, depart for a day of sightseeing. Today you will go further into Transylvania and visit the beautiful medieval citadels from Viscri and the astonishing Sighisoara Citadel. Sighisoara is one of the few citadels that are still inhabited. The main attractions in the city are the Main Gate, The Clock Tower , the Medieval Weapons Museum and the Torture Chamber,the Church of the Dominican Monastery,the Shoemakers, Tailors and Tinmakers Guild towers. In the evening you will return to Brasov for overnight Day 3:There are over 50 castles, fortresses and fortified churches in this ancient region. The tour will take you to two of the most beautiful of all, Bran Castle – better known as Dracula’s Castle, with its remarkable architecture and Gothic elements and Rasnov Fortess which is famous due to the fact that some of the scenes from the 2003 movie “Cold Mountain” were filmed in the area. This day ends in Bucharest with a panoramic tour of the city Day 4:Today we visit the Palace of the Parliament. The Palace is the world's largest, most expensive and heaviest civilian building with an administrative function.After the visit we head towards the great Danube Delta. It is a wildlife enthusiast’s paradise. When we arrive you will embark on a journey by boat along one of Danube’s canals. Overnight in the Danube Delta Day 5:In the morning we travel towards Constanta for a short panoramic tour and a visit to the Navy Museum. After that we continue our tour towards Bulgaria’s town Balchik. The greatest landmark of Balchik – the Palace – has remained from the period of the Romanian occupation and it is the former summer residence of the Romanian Queen Maria Alexandrina Victoria Of Edinburgh. In a glass jar in a chapel rested her heart as her last wish before she died. Overnight in Bulgaria, at the seashore Day 6:Today we visit Veliko Tarnovo, often referred to as the "City of the Tsars". Here you will see: the historic hill Tsarevets, the Samovodskata Charshiya, numerous medieval and Bulgarian Renaissance churches, the ancient Roman fortress of Nicopolis ad Istrum. Overnight in Sofia the capital of Bulgaria. Day 7:Sofia preserves many valuable monuments to its long and storied past like remnants of The Eastern Gate from the days when Sofia was Serdika and Sredets, dating from the 2nd-4th centuries CE,The Saint Sofia Basilica and many more At noon we take the road back to Bucharest.
7-Night Bulgaria Tour from Sofia
Day 1:Arrival. Transfer to the hotel. Overnight in Sofia.Day 2:Breakfast. Tour of Plovdiv – known for its Old Town and the ancient theater, considered to be one of the oldest cities in Europe. Your guide will show you the fabulous remains of the Ancient Roman Empire: the Roman Stadium, the Roman Forum, and the Amphitheater as well as the typical houses in the Old Town.Overnight in Plovdiv.Day 3:Breakfast. We start with a tour to Kazanlak and the Valley of the Kings. Kazanlak is world famous with its Thracian tomb, a UNESCO heritage and with its Thracian golden treasures (4-5 century B.C.). After lunch we continue our day with transfer to the loveliest Bulgarian art city on the seaside – Sozopol. Tour of Sozopol. Overnight in Burgas.Day 4:Breakfast. Full day tour of Nesebar, one of UNESCO’s World Treasures and one of the most ancient towns in Europe. You will visit also Aladzha Monastery, which is one of the few cave monasteries in Bulgaria, where the different premises and their functions are clearly distinguishable. The next stop will be The Palace in Balchik, the former summer residence of the Romanian Queen Maria Alexandrina Victoria de Edinburg (1875–1938) and The University Botanical Garden in Balchik, which was created as a park, part of the palace and accommodates collections with more than 3500 plant species. The last stop for the day will be Varna, a city often called the Sea Capital of Bulgaria because of its history and its economic and cultural significance. Day 5:Breakfast. Full day tour across the ages through the first Bulgarian capitals: Pliska, the first capital of Bulgaria; Madara Rider, a mystic UNESCO heritage site, which is chiseled in the rock; Preslav, the second capital of ancient Bulgaria; Arbanasi, a beautiful village with views of Veliko Tarnovo; Veliko Tarnovo, the capital of the strongest Bulgarian kingsOvernight in Veliko Tarnovo.Day 6:Breakfast. Tour of Veliko Tarnovo which is the Town of Great Bulgarian. Visit Etar, he ethnographic museum, situated on the outskirts of the town of Gabrovo. The open-air museum consists of 50 sites: houses with handcraft workshops, water installations and other buildings. Transfer to Sofia. Overnight in SofiaDay 7: Breakfast. Walking tour of Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, which combines the ancient and the modern city in one. See the main sights: Alexander Nevski Cathedral, the Parliament, Banya Bashi Mosque, The Synagogue, the National Theater, the Kings’ Palace. Visit Rila Monastery, which is the biggest monastery in Bulgaria and the second largest on the Balkans. Overnight in SofiaDay 8:Breakfast. Transfer to the airport.
3-Day Small-Group Tour in the Wild Danube Delta
Day 1: Bucharest - Danube Delta In the morning depart from Bucharest towards the Danube Delta. Enjoy the beautiful sunset by the Danube. The great Danube River flows 1,788 miles from its springs in Germany’s Black Forest to the Black Sea. Just before reaching the sea it forms the second largest and best preserved of Europe's deltas: 2,200 square miles of rivers, canals, marshes, tree-fringed lakes and reed islands. The Danube Delta is a wildlife enthusiast’s (especially a bird watcher’s) paradise. Without doubt, the impressive range of habitats and species which occupy a relatively small area makes the Danube Delta a vital center for biodiversity in Europe, and a natural genetic bank with great value for the global natural heritage. After arrival, you will embark on a journey by boat along one of Danube’s canals. Some 300 species of birds make Danube’s Delta their home, including cormorants, white tailed eagles and glossy ibises. The bird watching season lasts from early spring to late summer. Birds are not the only inhabitants of the Delta. There is also a rich community of fish and animals, from wildcats, foxes and wolves, to even an occasional boar or deer. Altogether, 3,450 animal species can be seen here, as well as 1,700 plant species. For the dinner you have the opportunity to taste the local fish dishes. Overnight in the Danube Delta at a 3 star hotel. Day 2: Constanta ( Romania ) and Balcik ( Bulgaria )After breakfast we travel towards Constanta – the largest port on the Black Sea. Short panoramic tour, including the casino and a visit to the Navy Museum and the Great Mosque. In the afternoon we cross the border to Bulgaria and we continue our tour heading towards Balchik. The greatest landmark here is The Palace – former summer residence of the Romanian Queen Maria Alexandrina Victoria De Edinburgh (1875 – 1938). The residence was constructed in 1924. The palace complex consists of a number of residential villas, a smoking hall, a wine cellar, a monastery, a holy spring, a chapel and many other buildings, as well as most notably a park that is today a state-run botanical garden. In the evening accommodation in Albena, a 3 star hotel Day 3: Varna ( Bulgaria ) - BucharestAfter breakfast we make a short stop to Euxinograd - former royal summer residence of the Bulgarian Tsars! Shortly after we visit the spectacular Aladzha – a medieval Christian Orthodox cave monastery. Founded in the 13th century the monastery was opened to the public only in 1906. Arrival in Varna – the largest Bulgarian city port at the Black Sea shore. Panoramic tour of the city and a visit to Retro Museum. Late in the afternoon we travel back to Bucharest. Arrival late in the evening in Bucharest
Varna Tour including Cape Kaliakra and Botanical Gardens of Balchik
Meet your guide in Varna center to begin your 8-hour tour of the beautiful surrounding area. Stroll in the direction of the cape, soaking in views of wild steppes and dramatic coastal cliffs. Pass by ancient ruins and wild white rocks and admire the Black Sea. Learn about the local legends of the area from your guide. Visit a local farm that breeds snails and pause for lunch. After lunch, stop for a coffee on the way to a golf village. Go to the seaside town of Balchik and explore the luxurious botanical garden at the Balchik Palace. The garden is made up of hundreds of different plant species and a very rare collection of cacti. Explore the summer residence of Queen Maria and try her special wine at a tasting. Learn the history of the Monastery of Saint Athanasius, a former dervish convent that’s celebrated by both Muslims and Christians. At the conclusion of the tour, your vehicle will return you to Varna.
BLACK SEA YACHT PICNIC
Itinerary: From the deck of our sailing boat we can see the high cliffs of cape Kaliakra. After one and half hours our sailing yacht takes us near a desert beach. We get off on the beach, where sun umbrellas, chaise-longues, shelter, tables and benches are waiting for us, an excellently prepared lunch, alcoholic and non alcoholic drinks (delicious wines and cold beer) without restriction, amusing games, beach volleyball, fishing, diving, and snorkeling. The staff of the picnic ground includes cooks, service, a lifeguard, and animation team in English, German, Russian. After a good lunch, games and sun bath we get on board again. Our yacht sailing tour finishes in the late afternoon at the yacht port of Balchik.