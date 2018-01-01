7-Day Private Tour to Romania and Bulgaria from Bucharest

Day 1: In the morning transfer from Bucharest to Targoviste. You will visit the former royal residence at Targoviste where Vlad Tepes ruled and the military unit in Targoviste where the former dictator Nicolae Ceausescu was judged and executed in 1989.Depart from Targoviste for the drive to the regions of Prahova Valley and Brasov, which are two of the most beautiful regions of Romania! You will get to visit Peles Castle a former royal residence and an architectural jewel. Overnight in Brasov Day 2: After breakfast, depart for a day of sightseeing. Today you will go further into Transylvania and visit the beautiful medieval citadels from Viscri and the astonishing Sighisoara Citadel. Sighisoara is one of the few citadels that are still inhabited. The main attractions in the city are the Main Gate, The Clock Tower , the Medieval Weapons Museum and the Torture Chamber,the Church of the Dominican Monastery,the Shoemakers, Tailors and Tinmakers Guild towers. In the evening you will return to Brasov for overnight Day 3:There are over 50 castles, fortresses and fortified churches in this ancient region. The tour will take you to two of the most beautiful of all, Bran Castle – better known as Dracula’s Castle, with its remarkable architecture and Gothic elements and Rasnov Fortess which is famous due to the fact that some of the scenes from the 2003 movie “Cold Mountain” were filmed in the area. This day ends in Bucharest with a panoramic tour of the city Day 4:Today we visit the Palace of the Parliament. The Palace is the world's largest, most expensive and heaviest civilian building with an administrative function.After the visit we head towards the great Danube Delta. It is a wildlife enthusiast’s paradise. When we arrive you will embark on a journey by boat along one of Danube’s canals. Overnight in the Danube Delta Day 5:In the morning we travel towards Constanta for a short panoramic tour and a visit to the Navy Museum. After that we continue our tour towards Bulgaria’s town Balchik. The greatest landmark of Balchik – the Palace – has remained from the period of the Romanian occupation and it is the former summer residence of the Romanian Queen Maria Alexandrina Victoria Of Edinburgh. In a glass jar in a chapel rested her heart as her last wish before she died. Overnight in Bulgaria, at the seashore Day 6:Today we visit Veliko Tarnovo, often referred to as the "City of the Tsars". Here you will see: the historic hill Tsarevets, the Samovodskata Charshiya, numerous medieval and Bulgarian Renaissance churches, the ancient Roman fortress of Nicopolis ad Istrum. Overnight in Sofia the capital of Bulgaria. Day 7:Sofia preserves many valuable monuments to its long and storied past like remnants of The Eastern Gate from the days when Sofia was Serdika and Sredets, dating from the 2nd-4th centuries CE,The Saint Sofia Basilica and many more At noon we take the road back to Bucharest.