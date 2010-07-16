Welcome to Tiradentes

Perhaps nowhere else in Minas do the colonial charm and picturesque natural setting blend so harmoniously as in Tiradentes. Quaint historic houses, fringed by exuberant wildflowers, stand out against a backdrop of pretty blue mountains threaded with hiking trails. If you can, visit midweek, when the town’s abundant attractions are most easily appreciated. On weekends, the swarms of visitors who come to gawk at Tiradentes’s antique stores and boutiques can make the place feel a bit like a theme park, and the sudden increase in horse-drawn carriages creates some strong aromas!