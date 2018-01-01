6-Day Madidi and Pampas Amazon from La Paz

Day 1: La Paz Airport Drop-off - Flight to RurrenabaqueToday you will be picked-up from your accommodation to be transferred to La Paz Airport to catch a flight to Rurrenabaque, where there will be someone waiting for you to take you to your accommodation for check-in. Enjoy the rest of the day at leisure. Overnight in Rurrenabaque.Day 2: Boat Trip - Sugarcane Community - Eco-Lodge - Afternoon Walk (B,L,D)Set off on a boat trip along the Beni and Tuichi Rivers for approximately 3 hours until reaching a local community where the main economic activity is producing "miel de caña”. Have lunch and get a chance to rest in the hammocks. In the afternoon, take a nature walk along a jungle trail with a guide who will show you a variety of plants used by the local Tacana people. After returning to the lodge, enjoy your evening meal.Day 3: Morning Walk - Workshops - Jungle Camping - Night Walk (B,L,D)Wake up early at 5am to take a morning walk and experience the sound of the rainforest awakening. After breakfast at the eco-lodge you can participate in some workshops to learn about the local Tacana way of life. After lunch embark on a 2 to 3-hour hike deep in the rainforest. Tonight instead of returning to the eco-lodge you will spend the night camping in a tent with a rain proof tarp. Dinner will be cooked on an open fire and eaten by candlelight in the jungle after which we will explore the jungle by night in search of nocturnal wildlife. Day 4: Farallon of the Macaws - Self Made Raft Sailing - Optional Activities (B,L,D) After breakfast you will visit the Farallon of the Macaws, a place for nesting and feeding of guacamayos and parrots. Build a ‘’callapo’’, raft of the Amazonian tribes, and sail back in it to the lodge, where you’ll have lunch. In the afternoon you will be able to choose among different activities.Day 5: Jungle to Pampas - Sailing the Yacuma River - Swim with Pink Dolphins (B,L,D)Today you will wake up at 6am to have breakfast and return to Rurrenabaque. On arrival, meet with a jeep and travel for approximately 3 hours to Santa Rosa. Around noon you will reach “The Turtles” eco-lodge, where you will have lunch and enjoy some time to relax. In the afternoon go sailing on the Yacuma river. Before going back to the lodge, you might be able to swim with pink dolphins (depending on season).Day 6: Morning Yacuma River Sailing - Pampas to Rurrenabaque - Flight to La Paz (B,L)Wake up at 5 am this morning to watch the sunrise. After breakfast go sailing on the Yacuma river in search of the impressive anaconda. After the tour you will have a return boat ride to Santa Rosa harbour and a jeep ride back to Rurrenabaque airport to catch your return flight to La Paz.