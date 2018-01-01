Welcome to Rurrenabaque
Backpackers fill the streets, and restaurants, cafes and hotels cater mainly to Western tastes. Some travelers spend their days relaxing in the ubiquitous hammocks, but at some stage the majority go off on riverboat adventures into the rainforest or pampas.
The area’s original people, the Tacana are responsible for the curious name of ‘Rurrenabaque,’ which is derived from ‘Arroyo Inambaque,’ the Hispanicized version of the Tacana name ‘Suse-Inambaque,’ the ‘Ravine of Ducks.’
Rurrenabaque activities
3-Day Bolivian Amazon Pampas Adventure from La Paz
Get off the beaten track and experience the Bolivian Amazon. In a short flight, you will be transported from the high-mountain terrain of La Paz to the low-lying heat of the Bolivian Amazon. With an English-speaking guide, this tours combines the best that this region has to offer — from canoe rides, to night tours and fishing trips. Enjoy one night of accommodation in an eco-lodge and another night in a hostel in the Amazonian city of Rurrenabaque. Once in the Amazon, all meals are included. Flights are included in the price. Transfer to La Paz Airport on Day 1 and Rurrenabaque airport pick-up and drop-off is included as well.
6-Day Madidi and Pampas Amazon from La Paz
Day 1: La Paz Airport Drop-off - Flight to RurrenabaqueToday you will be picked-up from your accommodation to be transferred to La Paz Airport to catch a flight to Rurrenabaque, where there will be someone waiting for you to take you to your accommodation for check-in. Enjoy the rest of the day at leisure. Overnight in Rurrenabaque.Day 2: Boat Trip - Sugarcane Community - Eco-Lodge - Afternoon Walk (B,L,D)Set off on a boat trip along the Beni and Tuichi Rivers for approximately 3 hours until reaching a local community where the main economic activity is producing "miel de caña”. Have lunch and get a chance to rest in the hammocks. In the afternoon, take a nature walk along a jungle trail with a guide who will show you a variety of plants used by the local Tacana people. After returning to the lodge, enjoy your evening meal.Day 3: Morning Walk - Workshops - Jungle Camping - Night Walk (B,L,D)Wake up early at 5am to take a morning walk and experience the sound of the rainforest awakening. After breakfast at the eco-lodge you can participate in some workshops to learn about the local Tacana way of life. After lunch embark on a 2 to 3-hour hike deep in the rainforest. Tonight instead of returning to the eco-lodge you will spend the night camping in a tent with a rain proof tarp. Dinner will be cooked on an open fire and eaten by candlelight in the jungle after which we will explore the jungle by night in search of nocturnal wildlife. Day 4: Farallon of the Macaws - Self Made Raft Sailing - Optional Activities (B,L,D) After breakfast you will visit the Farallon of the Macaws, a place for nesting and feeding of guacamayos and parrots. Build a ‘’callapo’’, raft of the Amazonian tribes, and sail back in it to the lodge, where you’ll have lunch. In the afternoon you will be able to choose among different activities.Day 5: Jungle to Pampas - Sailing the Yacuma River - Swim with Pink Dolphins (B,L,D)Today you will wake up at 6am to have breakfast and return to Rurrenabaque. On arrival, meet with a jeep and travel for approximately 3 hours to Santa Rosa. Around noon you will reach “The Turtles” eco-lodge, where you will have lunch and enjoy some time to relax. In the afternoon go sailing on the Yacuma river. Before going back to the lodge, you might be able to swim with pink dolphins (depending on season).Day 6: Morning Yacuma River Sailing - Pampas to Rurrenabaque - Flight to La Paz (B,L)Wake up at 5 am this morning to watch the sunrise. After breakfast go sailing on the Yacuma river in search of the impressive anaconda. After the tour you will have a return boat ride to Santa Rosa harbour and a jeep ride back to Rurrenabaque airport to catch your return flight to La Paz.
Luxury Madidi and Pampas Amazon Tour From La Paz by Flight
DAY 1. La Paz - Rurrenabaque.In the early morning approximately 7:00 am (according to flight itinerary) our professional English speaking guide will pick you up from your Hotel in La Paz on your private mobility for the transfer to the airport and board the flight to Rurrenabaque.After a 1 hour flight, our local operator will be waiting for you in the airport to transfer you in your private mobility from Rurrenabaque to Santa Rosa del Yacuma. After 3 hours we arrive at our Caracoles Hostel, (ecological lodge where you will have a room with private bathroom) next to the Yacuma River.We enjoy our local lunch and have free time to rest in hammocks enjoying landscapes of the wild Amazon.In the afternoon, we start our tour by private boat with bilingual local guide to observe the wildlife: alligators, turtles, capybaras, pink dolphins, different species of monkeys and countless bird species.We returned to our lodge to enjoy our dinner and we prepared to continue the boat ride to focus the eyes of lizards with a flashlight.Overnight at Ecolodge Caracoles (private rooms)DAY 2. Rurrenabaque - La Paz.After our local breakfast,In the morning, we sail along the Yacuma River to observe yellow monkeys or chichilos. which are wild species of the native fauna of the place.After lunch, return by Jeep to Rurrenabaque, to head towards the airport and board our flight back to La Paz.After an hour of flight we arrive to La Paz where our private guide awaits us to move to the place of his preference.
6-Day Jungle Rafting in the Amazon Rainforest
Day 1:Your tour will start just before midday with a pickup from your hotel and bus ride to the jungle town. Spend the night in a clean and friendly hostel.Day 2:Starting early by the banks of the river to finish building the raft and then load it. After 2 - 3 hours of river trip get the first 3-hour walking tour in the Upper Rain forest with lots of explanations about the jungle and visit the most paradisaical waterfall. Swim and walk balk to the river. River trip from one of the isolated beaches. Camp out.Day 3:Mostly navigating downstream and visit some farms to get fresh fruits straight from the trees.Day 4:After a 2-hour river trip, stop for the second walk in Madidi National Park. We will have another river trip in the afternoon. Every day the scenery is different and the raft will go through different Jungle Canyons with exuberant Jungle Cliffs.Day 5:The areas visited are overwhelming because like no other jungle tour you will see the three different layers of the Rain forest. Third walk in Madidi National Park where the local guides will make a great interpretation of the jungle showing you all their knowledge.Day 6:Last hours downstream on the raft to finally get to Rurrenabaque around 5pm.
4-Day Boat to Rurrenabaque from La Paz
1st day.- 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Pick up at your Hotel. Departure 13:00 from the Bus terminal (3 hrs drive) to the first stop. 16:30 2 Hrs. drive to Caranavi and make 2nd stop.19:00 the last 2.5 hours on the bus are worth the effort because next day starts the Experience of your lives. After arriving at the Boat Starting Point you will be walked to a Hostel. 2nd day 08:00 a.m. Breakfast. 09:30 Departure from the Boat Starting Point heading to a sided canyon (1 hr). On the way just after we have started we will go through the first canyon and after that we will be able to see the gold mines until we get to the point where we will have our first walk in the Rainforest (2hrs). This Upper Rainforest is full of Rubber Trees and you will also swim in a beautiful Natural Pool. Boat downstream for 4-5 hours to one of the beautiful isolated sandy beaches. Night walk after dinner to feel the amazing Rainforest in the dark. 3rd day.- 08:00 boat again for a long lap onboard (4 hrs), it is a beautiful boat trip with great Rainforest, some birds will be seen form the boat and then we will walk in the Jungle of Madidi National Park (3 hrs). This time in the Flat Low Rainforest. Back on the Boat we will pass through the most exuberant steep Jungle Canyons, see the Clay cliffs where Macaws are frequently seen. Camp out in the Park. 4th day.- Boat 2 hrs to the starting point from where we will have our last walk in the Rainforest. No other tour will show you the Jungle the way we do. Lunch on board always with superb PrimaryRainforest on the sides of the river. By then you will have seen the upper and lower sections of the Cloud Forest; the upper, intermediate and lower sections of the Rainforest. Believe it or not! No other tour gives you the chance to see all the stages of the Jungle like this one provided only by Deep Rainforest. 13:00 to 14:00 Arrival at Rurrenabaque