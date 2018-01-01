Welcome to Samdrup Jongkhar Dzongkhag

The only reason to make the tortuous drive into southeastern Bhutan is to leave it, at the border crossing with India at Samdrup Jongkhar. Entering the country at this border crossing offers quick access to the east from India's Assam state, though political tensions and strikes (bandhs) in that state can make transport options uncertain. Your Bhutanese agent will be able to make enquiries as to the current situation, but you should be prepared for last-minute delays.