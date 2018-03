Welcome to Lhuentse Dzongkhag

Formerly known as Kurtoe, the isolated district of Lhuentse is the ancestral home of Bhutan's royal family. Although geographically in the east, it was culturally identified with central Bhutan, and the high route over Rodang La was a major trade route until the road to Mongar was completed. Many Lhuentse women have looms at home and the village of Khoma is especially famous for its kushutara (brocade) weaving.