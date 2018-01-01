Welcome to La Roche-en-Ardenne

If you’re arriving from the west, La Roche makes a sudden dramatic appearance, its evocative ancient fortress ruins crowning the town’s central knoll above a tight curl of the verdant Ourthe Valley. At the castle's base, most of the town's facilities are closely huddled along 500m of main street. Locally, the town is well known for its smoked hams, kayaking and WWII decimation.