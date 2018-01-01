Welcome to Montafon
The Montafon’s pristine wilderness and potent schnapps had Ernest Hemingway in raptures when he wintered here in 1925 and 1926, skiing in blissful solitude and penning The Sun Also Rises. Silhouetted by the glaciated Silvretta range and crowned by the 3312m arrow of Piz Buin, the valley remains one of the most serene and unspoilt in the Austrian Alps.
Partenen marks the start of the serpentine 23km Silvretta Hochalpenstrasse, which wends its way under peaks rising to well over 2500m before climbing over the 2036m Bielerhöhe Pass via a series of tight switchbacks.