2-Day Kangaroo Island 4WD Small-Group Tour from Adelaide

With two days to explore Kangaroo Island on a small-group tour, you’ll travel across this beautiful island by 4WD. You’ll stay the night in a sea-view room at the Ozone Aurora Hotel on Kangaroo Island.Itinerary:Day 1: Adelaide -- Kangaroo Island (L)After an early morning pickup from your Adelaide or Glenelg hotel, relax on a scenic coach ride from Adelaide to Cape Jervis on the vineyard-covered Fleurieu Peninsula, where you’ll make the 45-minute ferry crossing to Kangaroo Island. If you choose to fly, you'll be picked up from your Adelaide hotel and transferred to the airport for your 30-minute flight.Your wildlife guide will meet you at the port at Penneshaw, and provide an overview of Kangaroo Island’s history and environment. Your drive by 4WD across the island takes you through several habitats, including eucalyptus forests home to echidnas, wallabies and a huge variety of birdlife. You’ll discover that many species are unique to the island.You’ll also visit the Seal Bay Conservation Park to see the park’s colony of Australian sea lions basking on the beach and sand dunes. As you admire the sea lions’ playful antics, your small-group guide will provide essential information on the lives of these spectacular marine animals.After a gourmet picnic lunch with wine at a heritage-listed bush property, take a guided bushwalk or stroll on the beach. Then go for a 4WD drive through the island’s interior, keeping watch for koalas and cockatoos. Take a bushwalk on Kangaroo Island’s north coast, where you might see the area’s endemic Tamar wallaby. As the day draws to an end, you’ll see kangaroos leave their daytime bush retreats to graze the open pastures at dusk, before being taken to your accommodation for your overnight stay.Accommodation: Aurora Ozone Hotel (or similar) Day 2: Kangaroo Island -- Adelaide (B, L)Begin the second day of your Kangaroo Island adventure with a visit to Flinders Chase National Park on the island’s west coast. You’ll have a great opportunity to see kangaroos, wallabies and birdlife in their natural habitat, and see a colony of long-nosed fur seals basking in the sun at Cape du Couedic.Stroll beside Remarkable Rocks balancing on the cliff edge, and along the Admiral’s Arch boardwalk to spy seals swimming in the waves beneath. After enjoying a gourmet lunch with wine in a lovely bush setting that’s home to koalas sleeping in the treetops, you’ll see kangaroos and other wildlife at the Kelly Hill Conservation Park.Your small-group two-day 4WD tour of Kangaroo Island ends with a drive to Kingscote Airport for your 30-minute flight to Adelaide if you’ve chosen the flight option, or to Penneshaw to catch the ferry back to Cape Jervis and coach transfer to Adelaide.