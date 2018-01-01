Welcome to Flinders Chase National Park
Kangaroo Island in a Day Tour from Adelaide
After early morning pickup from your Adelaide or Glenelg hotel, meet your guide and relax aboard a comfortable air-conditioned coach on the scenic 90-minute journey over the Fleurieu Peninsula to Cape Jervis. Then enjoy a 45-minute ferry ride across the Backstairs Passage to Kangaroo Island where you transfer to a luxury coach for your island tour. If you choose to fly to Kangaroo Island, your coach meets you at the Kingscote Airport.Take in the scenery as you drive to Seal Bay Conservation Park where Australian sea lions sunbathe and frolic on a stunning beach. Meet a National Parks Ranger for a guided walk on the beach and get a close look at the sea lion colony. Leave the sea lions and head to gorgeous Vivonne Bay for a delicious 2-course lunch at Vivonne Bay Bistro. Large windows and a sun deck allow you to look for critters like kangaroos and koalas in the native bush that surrounds the building. See more wildlife after lunch when you stop at Hanson Bay Wildlife Sanctuary. Koalas lounge in the eucalyptus groves and echidnas, kangaroos and wallabies roam free on the large predator-free property. Then continue to the rugged southern coast of Flinders Chase National Park for a walk among the giant granite boulders called Remarkable Rocks. Snap photos of a natural rock archway named Admirals Arch, gaze over the Cape Du Couedic coastline and observe the antics of long-nosed fur seals as they play and laze about on the rocks. Throughout the day, your expert guide shares facts about the wildlife and history of the island. After a day exploring the natural beauty of Kangaroo Island, return to Penneshaw or Kingscote Airport, keeping your eyes peeled for more kangaroo and wallaby sightings. Then travel by air or ferry and coach back to Adelaide where your tour ends.
Overnight Kangaroo Island Wildlife Adventure from Adelaide
From your comfortable minibus you’ll appreciate the fantastic coastal views as you head towards Kangaroo Island along the Fleurieu Peninsula. After driving for 90 minutes, hop aboard the massive ferry for the 45-minute cruise to the picturesque beachside village of Penneshaw, where you can stock up on supplies.The first stop is Prospect Hill, where a moderately easy climb offers magnificent 360-degree views of Australia’s third-largest island.The highlight for many is the guided tour along the pure-white beach of Seal Bay, where you can walk within metres of countless Australian Sea Lions snoozing on the sand or frolicking in the surf. Or maybe your favorite part will be the Flinders Chase National Park in the far west of the island, which hosts two extraordinary geological features: the Remarkable Rocks and the Admirals Arch, which is also home to a colony of New Zealand Fur Seals.The dormitory style accommodation is located within a farm on the edge of the national park. After a huge Aussie barbecue dinner, we sit around the campfire swapping stories, playing didgeridoos and maybe, spotting wildlife, such as kangaroos and possums.After breakfast on day 2, your wildlife adventure continues! In the cooler morning weather, you can hike one of the many walking trails on the island where you can watch kangaroos hopping about the bush, koalas nesting in their favorite gum trees and possibly, spot a shy echidna shuffling past. In the summer months, spend some time swimming and snorkeling in search of the elusive leafy sea dragon which resides off the coast. You can laze about Vivonne Bay, Hanson Bay, Stokes Bay or one of the other superb beach spots with their pristine sand and clear water, or alternatively you can follow the nearby trail along the beach and river to search for more wildlife.The action packed afternoon starts with sand-boarding down the Little Sahara dunes. Enjoy a leisurely paddle in kayaks along the Harriet River, but if you do crave something more adventurous, quad-biking along rocky paths through dense scrub is an optional extra.From Penneshaw, take the ferry to Cape Jervis for the short drive back to Adelaide to arrive at around 8:30pm.
2-Day Kangaroo Island 4WD Small-Group Tour from Adelaide
With two days to explore Kangaroo Island on a small-group tour, you’ll travel across this beautiful island by 4WD. You’ll stay the night in a sea-view room at the Ozone Aurora Hotel on Kangaroo Island.Itinerary:Day 1: Adelaide -- Kangaroo Island (L)After an early morning pickup from your Adelaide or Glenelg hotel, relax on a scenic coach ride from Adelaide to Cape Jervis on the vineyard-covered Fleurieu Peninsula, where you’ll make the 45-minute ferry crossing to Kangaroo Island. If you choose to fly, you'll be picked up from your Adelaide hotel and transferred to the airport for your 30-minute flight.Your wildlife guide will meet you at the port at Penneshaw, and provide an overview of Kangaroo Island’s history and environment. Your drive by 4WD across the island takes you through several habitats, including eucalyptus forests home to echidnas, wallabies and a huge variety of birdlife. You’ll discover that many species are unique to the island.You’ll also visit the Seal Bay Conservation Park to see the park’s colony of Australian sea lions basking on the beach and sand dunes. As you admire the sea lions’ playful antics, your small-group guide will provide essential information on the lives of these spectacular marine animals.After a gourmet picnic lunch with wine at a heritage-listed bush property, take a guided bushwalk or stroll on the beach. Then go for a 4WD drive through the island’s interior, keeping watch for koalas and cockatoos. Take a bushwalk on Kangaroo Island’s north coast, where you might see the area’s endemic Tamar wallaby. As the day draws to an end, you’ll see kangaroos leave their daytime bush retreats to graze the open pastures at dusk, before being taken to your accommodation for your overnight stay.Accommodation: Aurora Ozone Hotel (or similar) Day 2: Kangaroo Island -- Adelaide (B, L)Begin the second day of your Kangaroo Island adventure with a visit to Flinders Chase National Park on the island’s west coast. You’ll have a great opportunity to see kangaroos, wallabies and birdlife in their natural habitat, and see a colony of long-nosed fur seals basking in the sun at Cape du Couedic.Stroll beside Remarkable Rocks balancing on the cliff edge, and along the Admiral’s Arch boardwalk to spy seals swimming in the waves beneath. After enjoying a gourmet lunch with wine in a lovely bush setting that’s home to koalas sleeping in the treetops, you’ll see kangaroos and other wildlife at the Kelly Hill Conservation Park.Your small-group two-day 4WD tour of Kangaroo Island ends with a drive to Kingscote Airport for your 30-minute flight to Adelaide if you’ve chosen the flight option, or to Penneshaw to catch the ferry back to Cape Jervis and coach transfer to Adelaide.
Kangaroo Island Scenic Trail Tour
Discover Kangaroo Island, its natural attractions and local animals, sights include Seal Bay Conservation Park, Vivonne Bay, Remarkable Rocks, Flinders Chase National Park, Admirals Arch and Hanson Bay. Spot wallabies, echidnas, fur seals, koalas and, of course, kangaroos. Start with being picked up from your accommodation inÂ Penneshaw at 8:00am where we then make our way to Kingscote to pick up more guests. Then head to Seal Bay where you will enjoy watching the seals frolick on the beach while you get up close and personal on your guided beach tour. From Seal Bay, we head to Vivonne Bay for a photo stop before heading to Flinders Chase where we will stop at the cafe for lunch . We then head to Remarkable Rocks and Admirals Arch before leaving to head towards Hanson Bay. From there we start our journey home.
Flinders Chase Focus - Full Day Kangaroo Island Wildlife Tour
With pick up from selected accommodations or Kingscote airport between 9 and 10am, this full day share tour explores some of Kangaroo Island’s highlights and lesser known backtracks of Flinders Chase National Park - a wilderness covering nearly 75,000 hectares (200,000 acres). It is home to kangaroos, wallabies, possums, goannas, echidnas, koalas, platypus and many birds including rare Cape Barren Geese. Over 50 of the plants on the Island are found nowhere else on earth. In addition to the wildlife habitat the park also protects important geological features and cultural heritage sites. The drive to Cape du Couedic takes in dramatic dune country with a complex fire history and an interesting range of vegetation types. The road alignment follows the original horse trail between the ranger station and the lighthouse settlement on the tip of the peninsula. At Cape du Couedic visit a fur seal colony which now flourishing after being decimated by hunting in the early 1800’s. These animals can be observed at rest on the rocks or frolicking in the surf under Admirals Arch - a spectacular coastal grotto. On the headland above is a beautiful stone lighthouse where three light keepers and their families lived, maintaining a warning for ships. With no road access until 1940 life was tough - supplies came by sea only every 3 months. Another impressive stone structure had a different architect - nature. Huge granite sculptures known as Remarkable Rocks, have been carved by relentless winds, rain and salt from the Southern Ocean. The end result looks like a meeting of the minds of Henri Moore and Salvador Dali! Good wines and local produce features highly in the picnic lunch provided which you can enjoy out in the bush before exploring more of the Island. In the afternoon visit “Grassdale” which is an historic farm in the heart of Kelly Hill Conservation Park where some of the Island's pioneer heritage is explored as well as being an excellent location for wild kangaroo encounters. Around 6pm you will be returned to your original departure point - actual time will depend on logistics on the day.
2-Day Kangaroo Island Adventure from Adelaide
Day 1: Adelaide to Kangaroo Island (L,D)After an early morning pick up from your Adelaide or Glenelg accommodation (selected hotels/hostels), travel along the picture-perfect Fleurieu Peninsula to Cape Jervis for the 45-minute SeaLink ferry ride to Penneshaw, Kangaroo Island. While crossing, it is not uncommon to have an escort of local dolphins that can be viewed from the dolphin deck on the boat. Stop in at Rob's Shearing and Sheepdogs to witness sheep being shorn, then continue to Emu Ridge Eucalyptus Distillery – the only commercial eucalyptus distillery in South Australia. Next up is a visit to the Seal Bay Conservation Park, where you'll have the opportunity to see rare Australian Sea-lions up close in a wild breeding colony. Travelling on to the white sand dunes of the Little Sahara, give sand boarding a shot before arriving at our exclusive accommodation in Vivonne Bay Lodge. Enjoy some free time to kayak on the Harriet River, go for a self-guided walk along the property’s tracks, head out trail bike riding or swimming, or simply kick back along Vivonne Bay Beach. Accommodation tonight is in eight-person dormitory rooms with shared bathrooms (bed linen provided).Note: The coach transfer from Adelaide to the ferry is approximately 1.5 hours, with a sailing time of 45 minutes. On the Island, you will spend approximately 2 hours in the vehicle with frequent sightseeing. Walking and active time will depend on which optional activities you choose in the afternoon. Day 2: Kangaroo Island to Adelaide (B,L)After breakfast, pop into the Hanson Bay Wildlife Sanctuary for a walk among eucalyptus trees in search of lazing koalas. Next, continue on to Flinders Chase National Park, arriving at iconic Remarkable Rocks ahead of the crowds. Ramble across its craggy coastline, marvel at its dramatic seascapes, and then stop in at Admirals Arch on Cape Du Couedic to see the resident fur seals frolicking in the ocean or basking on the rocks. If time and weather permits, several stops may be made en route to Penneshaw, where you can purchase dinner (own expense) before our arrival back in Adelaide. Note: Driving time whilst on the Island will be the majority of the day, with constant stops for sightseeing. The ferry Journey is approximately 45 minutes back to the mainland with a journey of 1.5 hours back to central Adelaide. Arrival time will be approximately 10:40pm. Walking distances are several hundred metres at each location.