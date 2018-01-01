Welcome to Wagga Wagga

The Murrumbidgee River squiggles around Wagga Wagga's northern end, and riverside eucalypts complement tree-lined streets and lovely gardens. Known as 'place of many crows' to the Wiradjuri people, 'Wagga' is NSW's largest inland city and it's a gem.

Read More

Although Wagga isn't Australia's best-known winegrowing area, there are some excellent places worth checking out.

Read Less

Top experiences in Wagga Wagga

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $38.99

Image for